Hong Kong — Integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) has been honored as a Gold medallist at the 25th Asia’s Best Companies Poll, hosted by regional business publication FinanceAsia.

SMPC was ranked highest in the Best Managed — Basic Materials category in the Philippines after being nominated by regional investors and financial analysts.

This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to excellence in the mining and energy sectors, underscoring its exceptional management, operational efficiency, and drive for sustainable growth.

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award,” said SMPC President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer Maria Cristina C. Gotianun. “This highlights our strong dedication to exemplary corporate governance, transparency, and accountability — fundamental principles to our role as a responsible partner in nation-building.”

The Asia’s Best Companies Poll evaluates the corporate behavior and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

FinanceAsia is a leading financial publication in the Asia-Pacific region, providing insights to the region’s most influential investors and professionals. The 25th Asia’s Best Companies Poll awards ceremony was held on June 17 at the Conrad Hong Kong hotel.

