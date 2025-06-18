As part of its commitment to uplifting Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and promoting inclusive growth, the Department of Agriculture (DA) recently held a week-long Agri-Entrepreneurship Training from June 9 to 13, 2025, under its Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran ng Kababayang Katutubo (4K) Program.

The event brought together representatives from various indigenous communities across the Philippines and key private sector partners. One such partner was MarketReach International Resources, a logistics, supply chain, and export solutions company that has built a reputation for bridging local agriculture with global demand.

Jatin Lalwani, CEO of MarketReach and a long-standing champion of Filipino products abroad, joined the panel alongside Jeff Manhilot, Chief Operating Officer; and Marco Ragaza, Finance Manager. Facilitated by the Department of Agriculture, the panel session offered guidance to IP farmers and small business owners seeking to grow their operations beyond their local markets.

Mr. Lalwani brings over two decades of experience in value-creating businesses, export strategy, and agribusiness development, with a deep understanding of how to scale local products into global opportunities. His extensive international network and on-the-ground insight into emerging markets have made him a valuable asset in connecting Philippine producers with overseas buyers.

The collaboration exemplifies the DA’s forward-thinking approach: pairing grassroots producers with astute and experienced business leaders who understand how to take what grows from the Philippine soil and elevate it into high-value, globally competitive products-ultimately contributing to increased national GDP through value-added exports.

During the panel, participants showcased their native crafts and food products and received tailored feedback on product improvement, packaging, branding, pricing, and export readiness. Mr. Lalwani emphasized the power of linking storytelling with products, encouraging participants to highlight the cultural heritage and community narratives embedded in their goods. This, he noted, can be a powerful tool in standing out in international markets.

Jeff and Marco advised participants to focus first on refining existing products, ensuring consistency and quality before diversifying. “Build strong foundations,” they shared, “and innovation can follow.” They also discussed the importance of understanding market dynamics and building trustworthy relationships with distributors and buyers.

The Department of Agriculture reinforced these messages, reminding participants that product consistency, especially when preparing for export, is essential to maintaining credibility and building lasting trade partnerships.

Beyond technical knowledge, the event gave IP farmers and entrepreneurs a sense of empowerment. Many expressed newfound clarity on how to position their products, tell their story, and engage the market more effectively. From packaging design to cost structuring, the training provided practical, business-critical tools.

This successful training marks a meaningful step forward in the 4K Program’s mission to promote livelihood and prosperity among indigenous communities. By enabling partnerships with companies like MarketReach International, the DA is fostering an ecosystem where agricultural abundance meets business acumen, ensuring that Filipino farmers not only grow but thrive in a modern, global economy.

