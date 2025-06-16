A cultural highlight in celebration of the creative and tourism industries in the Philippines

In line with the national celebration of Philippine Creative Industries Month and the Tourism Industry Celebration, the 3rd Manila International Dance Festival (MIDFest) will take center stage from Sept. 19 to 21, 2025, across iconic cultural and historical sites in Metro Manila.

Now recognized as a landmark event on the cultural calendar, MIDFest 2025 brings together artists and performers from around the world to celebrate creativity, movement, and unity — making it a key contributor to the Philippines’ growing creative and tourism sectors.

A Festival of Cultural Diplomacy and National Pride

Launched in 2022, MIDFest was founded to promote peace and cross-cultural understanding through the universal language of dance. Over three years, it has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s premier platforms for international cultural exchange.

Highlights from previous editions include:

Participation of international dance groups from India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more, along with 24 local groups from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

Performances at Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium, Plaza Moriones in Intramuros, and local schools and partners malls, making art accessible to a broader audience

Cultural workshops and community outreach programs fostering collaboration between Filipino and international artists

In 2024, the festival received the FAMAS Excellence Award in Cultural Performance for its contributions to global cultural understanding and artistic excellence.

MIDFest 2025: Bigger, Bolder, and More Inclusive

This year, MIDFest aligns itself with national efforts to uplift Filipino talent and promote tourism through cultural experiences. The 2025 edition will feature:

Over 700 dancers and performers from Asia and the Philippines

A Main Gala Performance, featuring international groups and Philippine’s Pride

An awards Night, honoring the key players of the Industry

Outdoor shows in heritage locations such as Liwasang Bonifacio, Fort Santiago, and Rizal Park Open-air Auditorium, with each group to showcase the best of their region and country represented

Interactive workshops and artistic exchanges with International groups, Filipino folk and contemporary troupes

By celebrating MIDFest within the broader framework of the Creative Industries Month and Tourism Week, organizers hope to underscore the growing importance of cultural events in driving sustainable tourism and economic development.

Festival Partners and Cultural Venues:

MIDFest 2025 is organized in cooperation with:

Intramuros Administration

National Parks Development Committee

Department of Trade and Industries’ Malikhaing Pinoy

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA)

Festival activities will be held in multiple venues that celebrate Philippine heritage and draw both domestic and international visitors.

Open to the Public and the Creative Sector

As part of its mission to democratize access to the arts, all public shows are free of charge. Cultural workers, creative entrepreneurs, educators, and students are encouraged to participate in the festivities and connect with international artists and industry leaders.

Message from the Organizers

“As we celebrate the Creative Industries and Tourism Month this September, MIDFest proudly joins the movement to recognize the power of Filipino culture in shaping our national identity and global image in showcasing the beauty of every culture,” says Mr. Archie Dema-ala, executive director of MIDFest 2025.

“We welcome the world to Manila — to dance, to share stories through music, and to experience the living traditions of the Philippines.”

