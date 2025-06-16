Kenny Rogers Roasters is renowned for serving “deliciously healthy” meals and is proudly celebrating its 30th anniversary—a remarkable feat in a fast-paced, trend-driven industry where longevity is a true badge of success. Since 1995, the brand has grown into the country’s leading fast-casual restaurant, with over 150 stores nationwide. Known for its signature roasted chicken, hearty sides, and exciting food innovations, Kenny Rogers Roasters has redefined how Filipinos enjoy wholesome meals—proving that true greatness only gets better with time.

Redefined What Healthy Tastes Like

For the past 30 years, Kenny Rogers Roasters has redefined what healthy tastes like by offering wholesome, flavorful meals in a fast-casual setting. Known for its Classic Roasted Chicken—tender, juicy chicken slow-roasted to perfection—the brand has become a staple in Filipino households.

Kenny Rogers Roasters also offers a well-rounded menu that balances indulgence and nutrition, featuring staples like the fall of the bone ribs, Healthy Plates and Salad—complete with calorie counts to give customers greater transparency and control over their meals. Complementing its main dishes are a variety of comforting side options that have become fan favorites over the years, including the iconic corn muffin, mac and cheese, and steamed vegetables.

These thoughtfully crafted combinations reflect the brand’s enduring commitment to making deliciously healthy food both satisfying and accessible to all.

Kenny Rogers Roasters continues to innovate with bold, globally inspired flavors that excite the palate while staying true to its healthy roots. Limited-time offerings such as the Four Cheese Roast, Great Garlic Roast, Truffle Roast, and Chimichurri Roast have added variety and excitement to the menu, proving that nutritious food can also be indulgent and crave-worthy. By staying ahead of trends and listening to what customers want, Kenny Rogers Roasters has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry—one that leads with purpose and flavor.

“I Love Me Better”: The Campaign that Marks Legacy

To celebrate its 30th year, Kenny Rogers Roasters is launching its most personal and empowering campaign yet: “I Love Me Better.” The brand recognizes that choosing better for yourself—especially when it comes to food—takes intention and courage. This campaign champions self-love through mindful eating, reminding everyone that even small decisions, like opting for healthier meals, can be powerful acts of self-care.

Marketing Director Lorent Martin Adrias explains that Kenny Rogers Roasters is for those who believe every better choice matters. “Sometimes, better choices start with something as simple as choosing better meals for yourself. When we choose healthier, better meals, we’re not just fueling our bodies but embracing self-love,” he says. “Choosing Kenny Rogers Roasters is more than a meal decision—it’s a commitment to loving yourself better.”

Reflecting this bold message, the “I Love Me Better” campaign took over high-traffic, unexpected spaces—from a full train wrap on LRT-1 and bus wraps in BGC to bike boards and inspiring billboards along EDSA. Each placement carried messages of self-love and empowerment, turning everyday commutes into bold reminders to choose better. The campaign also introduced a new, feel-good jingle now streaming on Spotify, extending the message through music.

For three decades, Kenny Rogers Roasters has led with purpose—redefining what deliciously healthy means while influencing communities through innovation and impact. “The legacy of Kenny Rogers Roasters is unmatched,” Adrias concludes. “And the future is set to raise the bar even higher.”

