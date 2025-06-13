“No one goes through life or love completely alone.” This priceless affirmation uplifts the spirit of a multitude of viewers who spend precious time and heartfelt sentiments on Puregold Channel’s hit digital series, Si Sol at si Luna.

Now on its third episode, Si Sol at si Luna continues to draw fervid fans of romantic drama for its rich and well-crafted narrative that immerses them in the lives of lead stars Zaijian Jaranilla (Sol) and Jane Oineza (Luna).

While Si Sol at si Luna centers on the connection that slowly builds between a young, naive filmmaker and a stoic, emotionally broken woman, it also grounds their stories in the warmth, noise, and angst of the people around them, portrayed in true Filipino fashion by a lively supporting cast.

For example, Sol’s journey as a film student is highlighted by his steadfast friends Claudine (Uzziel Delamide) and Rey (Lyle Viray), who are constantly on hand to help with his thesis and engage in banter over his woes, while the presence of classmate and admirer Ara (Karina Bautista) reveals a different layer to Sol’s character.

Karina Bautista says she is very much the character she plays in the show. “Ara is unafraid to express how she feels. She’s very confident and she wears her heart on her sleeve. Nakaka-relate ako sa kaniya sa deep motivation to succeed para sa mga taong mahal namin, pero masasabi ko rin na mas matapang si Ara sa akin.”

On how Ara’s role affects the coupling of Sol and Luna, Karina sees Ara as a refreshing contrast to Luna. “She’s young, emotionally transparent, and fearless in love. Her affection will challenge Sol to understand the difference between crush, admiration, genuine connection, and love.”

Meanwhile, Luna is not alone in her grief. At home, Manang Boneng (Marnie Lapus) watches over her with quiet care; at work, her kind and patient team leader Ben (Joao Constancia) offers gentle support. Even officemates Jana (Jem Manicad) and Bridgette (Cheena Crab), though sharp-tongued and often tactless, will have a part in Luna’s personal growth.

Because she is a real-life mother, Marnie Lapus intuits her character, Manang Boneng, well. As Luna’s mother figure in the story, Manang Boneng is seen as immensely relatable — somebody na maalaga sa pamilya. She is Luna’s safe space, someone she desperately needs at a time of grief and emotional crisis, and a source of clarity amid confusion.

Then there is Cheena Crab, who plays office bully Bridgette, a character far removed from her team player personality. “In real life, wala naman talagang easy and perfect life; laging may struggle,” she says, pointing out that the character of Bridgette is a really fun addition to the story. “Yes, pinapahirapan niya si Luna, but then again, Luna will learn to fight back. Matututo siyang bumangon at ‘wag magpaapi’.”

Joao Constancia, who plays Ben, upholds how the series succeeds at showing the importance of togetherness and support from people around us. “Si Sol at si Luna is meaningful and significant because it is about love, empathy, and understanding one another. It’s about being kind to people around you — and this is always relevant no matter what age you are, or where you are in life.”

Episode 3, titled “Chasing the Girl,” will bring fans even closer to the two leads, with more scenes that build anticipation for where their connection is heading.

Directed by seasoned filmmaker Dolly Dulu, Si Sol at si Luna is a digital series from the Puregold Channel, following Sol, a film student, who becomes intrigued by Luna, a woman profoundly affected by the loss of the man she loved. Since their first encounter on a bus trip, Sol has been trying to find her again, hoping to feature her in his thesis documentary about love.

Will Luna agree to be part of Sol’s film… and will she eventually become a bigger part of his life?

Don’t miss the next episode of Si Sol at si Luna, showing this Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Puregold Channel on YouTube.

Subscribe to the Puregold Channel on YouTube, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, and follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and X, and @puregoldph on TikTok for more updates.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.