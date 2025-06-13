NOAH Business Applications 622C highlights cutting-edge cloud-ready software solutions tools for controllership, consolidation, real estate, banking, fintech, holdings, and more.

Drawing inspiration from the story of Noah in the book of Genesis and envisioning to be the primary technology partner of choice in the Philippines and worldwide, NOAH Business Applications aims to help businesses across industries operate at their full potential and compliance to regulatory requirements such as Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) and Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT).

Recently, the software firm reaffirmed that commitment by hosting the third installment of their 622 event series, NOAH Business Applications 622C, which offers business leaders, IT professionals, and decision-makers insights into how NOAH Business Applications can advance the role of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with its array of software solutions.

Since 2003, the company has been specifically structured to address pain points in various sectors by investing in human capital, advancing the array of business applications, protecting and promoting stakeholder equity, expanding market research, and promoting adherence to good governance.

“We’ve been in this industry for almost 25 years now, so you can imagine that we are local [company], and we have developed it according to the requirements of global companies from different industries. You’ve seen all the galleries, property development, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, financial companies, as well as banks, all of which we have nurtured their requirements and thus delivered in, through our business applications,” Corporate Strategic Consultant Michael Del Carmen said during the event.

Held at the Discovery Primea in Makati City on June 9, NOAH Business Applications 622C gave a glimpse of their cutting-edge software features designed to elevate businesses through controllership, consolidation, regulatory compliance, e-procurement with vendor portals, real estate management, project management, banking, and fintech, as well as data management and artificial intelligence (AI).

Among the topics discussed during the event was NOAH Business Applications Real Estate Management, the company’s largest gallery by module and by client. The software company provides real estate developers with the ability to manage all aspects of their businesses through various solutions.

“This is a specialized gallery for the real estate industry. It is utilized for different business types, starting with property developers of residential units, both vertical and horizontal, and memorial property developers, which we help through the so-called property sales management, as well as leasing and rental management, and property management companies,” Director of Sales Shirley Garcia-Rivera said during her presentation at NOAH Business Applications 622C.

She also showed both backend modules and front-end portals, explaining how they integrate with customers, tenants, and other front-end users. Ms. Garcia-Rivera concluded by discussing NOAH Project Management’s three pillars: Property Developer’s Point-of-View, Contractor’s Point-of-View, and Project Management for Services.

Project Manager Jennielyn Ibiel demonstrated the capabilities of NOAH Business Applications Controllership and Financial Consolidation systems aimed at strengthening budgeting, forecasting, reporting, risk management, cash flow, audits, and compliance for smarter decisions. She also provided an example of how the system prevents transactions from proceeding when the allocated budget is insufficient or when it is lacking approval from authorized approvers.

“We have workflow automation with capabilities for multi-level approval layers. Using our workflow management tool, we can embed approvals for different types of transactions across a company’s system,” Ms. Ibiel explained.

Building on the theme of smarter business processes, the discussion then shifted to how evolving technologies are further enhancing NOAH Business Applications capabilities. The company’s Vice-President for Business Development Gianfranco Amurao shared practical use cases of AI and introduced powerful tools embedded within the galleries of NOAH Business Applications, such as Docu Aid and the Knowledge-Based Assistant, which enhance operational efficiency and decision-making.

“The main key here is for you to capture the clear vision and strategy from top management, organize your data, improve company culture, ensures skills readiness and technology stability. And within that data management, you will have components having data governance, handled according to policies, data architecture, which structures how data flows within the organization, as well as data quality management and data life cycle,” he said.

With increasing emphasis on compliance driven by Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) new policies and requirements, NOAH Business Applications spotlighted their fintech solutions gallery during the event as well. Vice-President for Product and Delivery Ruby Jane Naval presented the automation of Billing Invoice Generation and Compliance, along with the flexibility of customizable rate matrices.

“This system aims to build a rock-solid data foundation across merchants, institutions, and payment channels. We have the facility to record collections from different payment channels and their settlement to merchants. Also, we can efficiently reduce the processing time to generate invoices based on the aggregated transactions from different providers,” she said.

Finally, Project Manager Jerome Lingan introduced the latest addition to the NOAH Business Applications suite — the ArkQX e-Learning Management System. Speaking to a number of representatives from reputable schools in Manila and Cebu, he spoke about NOAH Business Applications new robust and scalable platform designed to support continuous employee development and organizational learning.

“This is not just being used by different universities. It can also be seamlessly integrated into internal systems to enhance the capabilities of human resources and consulting teams. It promotes strategic knowledge sharing as well as upskills and gives certifications to team members,” Mr. Lingan said.

To cap off the event, Mr. Del Carmen emphasized the flexibility and adaptability of NOAH Business Applications solutions to meet each company’s needs.

“The best thing is that it is highly customizable. It’s not just configuring it but maximizing it according to specific requirements of your company so we have a unique way of adapting to it which you call the business rules session so we sit down with you and create that formula or calculation that we embed on the solution,” Mr. Del Carmen concluded.

To know more about NOAH Business Applications, visit https://noahapplication.com/. For inquiries, call or text 0917-625-1573.

