Gogolook, the world’s leading TrustTech company, recently introduced Whoscall’s Content Checker to students during a youth-centered summit at San Beda University in Manila.

Gogolook Philippines Country Head and General Manager Mel Migriño demonstrated how technology can foster digital trust by showcasing Whoscall, a global anti-scam application developed by Gogolook, with special emphasis on its ​​​​​​Content Checker feature.

“One thing I want to highlight is the Whoscall Content Checker. Especially for young people who spend a lot of time on social media, this tool helps protect you from suspicious content that could lead to scams,” said Ms. Migriño.

Ms. Migriño shared this insight during an inter-school event themed “Boto Mo, Kinabukasan Ko: How AI-Driven Disinformation is Affecting Philippine Politics,” which brought together students, government officials, tech experts, digital rights advocates, and educators.

Explaining how the feature works, Ms. Migriño said: “If you come across something suspicious, just take a screenshot and upload it to the Whoscall app. The Content Checker will analyze it and classify it as suspicious, no threat, or a scam.”

“The tool goes beyond just analyzing screenshots — it can also scan mobile numbers and suspicious URLs that may be linked to various types of online scams,” Ms. Migriño added.

To further support digital literacy, Gogolook distributed free Whoscall premium upgrade tokens to all student attendees — underscoring the company’s commitment to empowering the next generation with the tools and knowledge to thrive in an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven world.

Ms. Migriño also emphasized the growing importance of digital literacy and AI awareness in today’s increasingly tech-centric society.

“I think we all want to feel more confident navigating the digital space,” she said during a panel discussion. “These days, whether we’re studying, working, or socializing, it’s all happening online. Building digital confidence is essential.”

Ms. Migriño stressed that the foundation of digital confidence lies in awareness and education.

“You need to stay informed about what’s happening around you. That’s the first step,” Ms. Migriño added.

Held just days before the midterm elections, the summit tackled the rising influence of AI-powered tools — such as deepfakes and algorithmic misinformation — and their impact on public trust, online behavior, and civic participation.

“Whether we’re studying, working, or connecting with others, our lives are increasingly shaped by the digital world,” Ms. Migriño said. “That’s why knowing how to protect yourself and recognize truth online is more important than ever.”

Ms. Migriño then encouraged students to stay updated on digital trends, understand their rights regarding online privacy, and develop critical thinking skills to navigate AI-generated content responsibly.

Ms. Migriño concluded by highlighting the importance of online privacy and data protection.

“AI can be a powerful tool for good — but it can also be misused. Knowing how to protect your personal and financial data is key to building a safer digital future,” she said.

