Lifestyle and Travel show I HEART PH continues to explore new adventures in its new season.

After clinching the 38th STAR Awards for TV Best Lifestyle and Travel Show trophy from the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), I HEART PH is on its winning streak gaining the support of Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) as its new partner in bringing the latest trends in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, food, and travel, all with a uniquely Filipino perspective.

I HEART PH host Valerie Tan has formally welcomed HKTB during the media launch held at the Novotel Manila Araneta City, recently.

“The Hong Kong Tourism Board greatly values its partnership with I HEART PH,” said HKTB Regional Director Liew Chian Jia. “This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to highlight Hong Kong’s rich culinary, cultural, and entertainment offerings to Filipino audiences. Notably, I HEART PH is the first television program in the Philippines to offer a glimpse of Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary celebrations — The Most Magical Party of All,” Ms. Liew added.

The multi-awarded events and TV host told the media about her adventures in Hong Kong. She experienced climbing the 14-meter tall tower as used in the annual Bun Scrambling Competition in Cheung Chau Island. The said competition is annually held every month of May during the Cheung Chau Bun Festival. The festival features a traditional Piu Sik parade, where children dressed up in costumes — usually as deities, famous Chinese legends, or celebrities — are carried around the island while standing on steel frames and the famous bun scrambling competition, where participants climb towering bun-covered structures to collect “Ping An” (peace) buns.

She even got the first taste of the exclusive dishes served at the original Tim Ho Wan savoring their iconic baked barbecue pork buns, as well as the Roselle-infused crispy red rice rolls and refreshing Almond Milk Tea, both of which were available only in Hong Kong. Dining where it all began, Ms. Tan experienced first-hand the meticulous craftsmanship and authentic Cantonese flavors that turned Tim Ho Wan a global sensation, long before it arrived in the Philippines.

Her culinary adventure didn’t stop there. Ms. Tan explored the lively Temple Street Night Market, where she indulged in the city’s beloved street treats — flaky, buttery egg tarts fresh from the oven and crispy Hong Kong-style waffles, a nostalgic favorite among locals. The bustling energy of the night market, combined with the tempting street food, offered Ms. Tan a delicious taste of authentic Hong Kong life.

“I guess, one of the most unforgettable experiences is my encounter with the Giant Panda twin cubs at the Ocean Park Hong Kong,” exclaimed Ms. Tan. “I hope I’ll get to celebrate their first birthday this coming August. That will surely be one of the park’s most anticipated fun events this year.”

Additionally, HKTB aims to attract more visitors, particularly Filipinos, to discover Hong Kong’s diverse blend of nature, culture and flavors that makes it a go-to destination.

“Earlier this year, we proudly achieved a historic milestone surpassing previous records with 1.2 million Filipinos arrivals in 2024,” Ms. Liew told the press. “As we move forward, we remain dedicated to enriching the travel experience, offering world-class events and seasonal celebrations that bring Hong Kong even closer to the hearts of Filipino travelers.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Tan takes pride in the show’s commitment to promote inspiring stories and aspirational features, showcasing tourist spots here and abroad. Now on its 10th season, I HEART PH gears up for a series of events to celebrate its continued success with “I RUN PH” Fun Run as a kick-off event. The fun run will be taking place at the UP Diliman on July 13, 2025.

Produced by TV8 Media Productions, I HEART PH is aired every Sunday, 10:30 a.m. on GTV.

