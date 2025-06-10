NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

DEAR STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center – Tacloban, Inc. (“ACEMC-Tacloban”) will be held on July 3, 2025 (Thursday) at 8:00 o’clock in the morning, via Zoom Webinar, in light of the COVID pandemic.

For the conduct of the Webinar, please register on or before June 16, 2024, through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/8q1X6IyZRQ67Ew7da08cCQ

Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about the webinar meeting.

The link will provide you the process for the registration. You will receive a confirmation email once you have successfully registered in the platform, including the details and procedures in the conduct of the meeting. Voting will be done via the online tool which you can access once you have logged in to the Webinar; voting in the election of directors may also be done in absentia through the above link.

The meeting shall be recorded (visual and audio) for future reference. The Agenda:

Call to Order Invocation Determination of Quorum Welcome Message Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the Y2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Presentation and Approval of the Y2024 Audited Financial Statements President’s Report Ratification of the Acts and Proceedings of the Board of Directors, Officers, and Management of the Corporation for the period June 20, 2024 to July 2, 2025 Election of the Board of Directors for the year 2025-2026 Appointment of External Auditor for the year 2025 Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025, Friday, shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. If you cannot personally attend the meeting, you may opt to send your proxy to attend in your behalf. Kindly submit your duly executed proxy form with the undersigned, via email, at acemctacloban2015@gmail.com not later than 5:00 p.m. on July 2, 2025, but preferably, on June 27,2025, to enable your proxy to register in the Zoom Webinar. Attached is a sample proxy form for your reference. [NOTE: Management is not soliciting proxies.]

The Information Statement and Management Report and SEC Form 17-A are available at the Corporation’s website at https://acemctacloban.com

You may contact the undersigned via email at acemctacloban2015@gmail.com through mobile number 09670124954 if you have inquiries/concerns regarding the meeting.

Very truly yours,

(Original signed)

Ma. Lourdes Opinion, MD

Corporate Secretary

