Puregold Price Club, Inc., a longtime industry leader in Philippine retail, ushered in the month of June with two prestigious wins at the recent 2025 Retail Asia Awards: Hypermarket of the Year (Philippines) and Integrated Campaign of the Year (Philippines).

The Retail Asia Awards, which was launched in 2021, is a distinguished annual event that honors outstanding achievements, innovations, and excellence among key players in the region’s retail industry. Representatives of Puregold stood tall as they accepted the awards at last night’s ceremony held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

The twin recognition marks the culmination of a massive year of growth for Puregold Price Club, Inc., which touted a record-breaking P10 billion plus in profits by 2024’s end. To date, the retail chain has over 700 stores nationwide, including S&R Clubs and quick service restaurants.

Puregold President Vincent Co extends his deep appreciation to the Retail Asia Awards for the esteemed Hypermarket of the Year (Philippines) recognition. “The award is an acknowledgement of the clear-headed vision and drive that brought Puregold to its most successful year in the face of shifting and challenging market conditions,” he affirms.

On the other hand, the Integrated Campaign of the Year award comes off the back of Puregold’s successful “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” campaign. “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” was a concerted effort to appeal to a passionate, younger market by collaborating with major OPM artists including BINI, Flow G, SB19, and SunKissed Lola. The campaign culminated in a sold-out Nasa Atin ang Panalo thanksgiving concert held in Araneta Coliseum.

“These awards from Retail Asia spur us to carry on with the good work we’ve been doing,” Mr. Co says. “We hope to further enrich the shopping experience of our loyal members and customers who share in our triumphs.”

For 2025, Puregold is on track for further expansion. New locations are opening up all over the country, and business is showing robust growth. In the first quarter of the year alone, the company listed a profit of over P2.64 billion, up 6.5% from the previous year. Meanwhile, Puregold’s synergetic ties with local music are going strong, as well. OPM Con 2025, featuring an expanded lineup of talents, is slated at the Philippine Arena on July 5.

