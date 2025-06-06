March 14, 2026 marks a mandatory compliance date for large taxpayers and e-commerce businesses under Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Regulation (RR) No. 011-2025, covering Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) in light of the BIR push for digital transformation in tax compliance.

Business entities that operate on multiple branches such as banks and financial institutions need to implement a fully-compliant and sustainable electronic invoicing system. To accelerate compliance, NOAH Business Applications emerges as a fully compliant, cloud-based ERP solution designed specifically to support Philippine businesses.

The following top 7 key features and functionalities of NOAH Business Applications will ensure long-term tax compliance and adapt to future regulatory updates or changes:

(1) Real-time generation and issuance of e-Invoice and e-Receipts

(2) Sales data transmission readiness to BIR EIS portal

(3) Secured Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity from relevant sources and to the BIR EIS portal

(4) Readily available standard reports and configurable accountable forms

(5) Integrated workflow and document management

(6) User-friendly interface and proactive system alerts, messages, and notifications

(7) Strengthened system validations, access and session controls, and audit trails

Moreover, the EOPT Act, officially known as Republic Act No. 11976, aims to simplify tax compliance processes. The BIR has issued several RRs to implement the provisions of this Act. Taxpayers utilizing Computerized Accounting Systems (CAS) or Computerized Books of Accounts (CBA) must complete system reconfigurations to comply with EOPT requirements. An extension may be granted until June 30, 2025, subject to BIR approval.

NOAH Business Applications not only empowers businesses to meet government tax compliance requirements with confidence but also provides a comprehensive platform for operational excellence. With its full alignment to the EOPT Act and EIS, it represents a reliable solution for a digitally transforming regulatory environment.

Achieve compliance, efficiency, and sustainability with NOAH Business Applications!

