At the Philippine Sustainability Now Forum 2025, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ICCPI), held at Dusit Thani Makati, Global Dominion Head of Risk and Sustainability Ervin Santos has served as a key speaker to present the Importance of Sustainable Financing, focusing on what is Sustainable Financing, the Long-term Benefits and Impacts, and why it Matters right now and to the future of our planet.

“ESG Integration is no longer an option, it has become the norm, and it is very important to the people, especially us the Millennials and GenZ’s to prioritize investing in something that not only creates profit but also creates long-term value, while creating lifetime benefits for our planet,” he said.

Bringing in a fresh, forward-looking perspective towards Sustainable Financing and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) conversations, he passionately demonstrates on why sustainable financing is important to the future generations, the insight of green financing/green bonds in a company as an advantage, and strategic thinking of aligning a company’s initiatives towards achieving a positive impact to the environment.

“Having passion about sustainable development and ethical leadership in the country should be a top form of priority, with companies having driven by a clear purpose: to help address the global challenges, to support the transition to a green economy, and to create a more inclusive growth,” Mr. Santos explained.

The presentations help bridge the gap between ESG principles and practical financial applications, highlighting how sustainable finance can be a catalyst for inclusive growth and climate resilience, and the future generations. They help demonstrate a deep understanding of how financial systems can be leveraged to drive long-term environmental and social impact.

Recognized as the youngest presenter in the Forum at the age of 29, Mr. Santos offered an outlook and future-focused voice in conversations about Sustainable Financing and why it matters to the future of our planet.

