The Ascott Limited, the globally recognized serviced residence and hospitality brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of a new General Manager to its well-loved, well-appointed properties in Cebu. Multi-awarded hotelier Angelo Ascue takes on the title as he looks to build upon and further innovate Citadines Cebu City and lyf Cebu City in time for the 25th anniversary of Ascott Philippines this year.

The young yet seasoned Ascue serves as the youngest appointed General Manager for Ascott Philippines at 34 years old, with over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry. In 2023, he was awarded “Manager of the Year” during his tenure with Robinsons Hotels and Resorts group. Ascue’s leadership style was also recognized by the renowned Association of Human Resources Managers in the Hospitality Industry (AHRM), which honors the Filipino brand of service excellence.

“It is a true honor to be able to lead key properties of Ascott Philippines in the dynamic market of Cebu,” says Mr. Ascue, whose multi-faceted background in the hospitality industry spans the front office and F&B-related operations, to go with his expertise in hotel events, sales, and marketing. “I am eager to contribute to the continued success of Citadines Cebu City and lyf Cebu City, especially on this milestone year for the organization, celebrating a quarter century of excellence.”

The Ascott Limited turns 25 this year in the Philippines, marking a momentous milestone for the international brand in the country. The organization lists 17 properties under its name across five time-tested brands in Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset, and lyf. Since its establishment in 2000, Ascott Philippines has always pushed the boundaries of what guests can expect from curated service experiences, from upscale modern amenities to one-of-a-kind Filipino hospitality.

On its silver anniversary this year, Ascott Philippines looks to reach new heights. The organization extends its unique brand of accommodations and service experiences nationwide, from bustling urban cityscapes to scenic yet modern island destinations. Two such star properties are those now under the leadership of Ascue, Citadines Cebu City and lyf Cebu City, which are strategically located in the heart of the Queen City of the South.

Citadines Cebu City offers serviced apartments in studio, one-bedroom, and loft styles, along with modern amenities, for a personalized experience enjoyed by both leisure and business travelers. Meanwhile, the chic and dynamic lyf Cebu City in Midtown Cebu presents experience-driven social living with distinctive areas like the Say Hi check-in and reception, Bond and Chill for relaxation and co-working, alongside Burn group workouts. Room layouts include One of a Kind, Side by Side, and All Together.

