In celebration of the Jubilee Year 2025, the Serviam Catholic Community Foundation, Inc., under the chairmanship of Jose Cardinal Advincula, heeds the call of the Church toward synodality — a journey of serving together in hope that doesn’t disappoint, because it is rooted in God’s love.

In this spirit, the Foundation will host a one-day conference on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the St. Benilde Gym, La Salle Green Hills, Ortigas Avenue, Mandaluyong City.

The keynote address will be delivered by Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Immediate Past Chairman of the Serviam Foundation, who will speak on the theme, “Servant Leaders as Pilgrims of Hope,” to a thousand parish and faith community leaders.

Other distinguished speakers include:

Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, who will speak on “Anchored in Hope: Trusting the Power of God’s Word.”

Estela Padilla, PhD, lay theologian and voting participant in the 2024 Vatican Synod, who will share her insights on “Manifesting Hope in a Synodal Way.”

A panel discussion will follow on “Hope in Challenging Times,” which will feature 3 prominent speakers to talk on their servant leadership practices:

Senator Risa Hontiveros, from a governance perspective

Avin Ong, representing business

Dingdong Dantes, from the arts and culture perspective

The discussion will be moderated by journalist Paterno Esmaquel.

Culminating the day will be a Eucharistic Mass and the launch of the “Servant Leadership Empowerment Program,” a curriculum gift of Serviam to the Church.

Now in its fourth year, the Servant Leadership Conference, spearheaded by Fr. Anton CT Pascual as spiritual director, offers participants an opportunity to rekindle their hope in Christ amid contemporary challenges, drawing strength and direction from the Word of God. Thus the event seeks to deepen the participants’ faith in serving by leading.

To register, pls visit the online registration https://serviamslconference2025.com or scan the QR CODE. Or, you may contact the Serviam Secretariat at serviamsli@gmail.com or 0905-540-4795 or (02) 8897-2143.

