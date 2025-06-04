In a world where every meal is a moment, Globe Platinum invites you to savor something more meaningful. Gastronome Giving, the much-anticipated signature dining series, is back, this time with even more heart.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, 2025, the elevated culinary experience transforms intimate dinners into opportunities for impact. A partnership between Globe Platinum and the Fine Dining Club Philippines, Gastronome Giving brings together some of the country’s most celebrated chefs and destination restaurants in support of a singular mission: fighting involuntary hunger through the Hapag Movement.

Here, indulgence meets intention. Each seat at the table helps bring meals and sustainable livelihood to Filipino families in need. “Gastronome Giving is purpose on a plate,” says Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. “It’s a beautiful reminder that what nourishes us is also an opportunity to nourish others.”

For Globe Platinum, it’s about deepening the meaning of luxury. “Our customers value experiences that are not only rare and refined, but also resonate with their values,” shares Mark Pasaylo, Head of Globe Platinum. “With Gastronome Giving, we’re giving them a chance to enjoy exquisite cuisine while directly supporting families through the Hapag Movement. It’s fine dining with soul.”

On the menu are curated tasting journeys from a diverse selection of culinary gems. Whether it’s fire-kissed Basque-Filipino fare at Goxo in Makati, soulful island cooking at Kasa Palma, or the quiet luxury of precision plates at Taupe in BGC, every venue offers a deeply personal experience. And with other stops including Anzani in Cebu, Mrs. Saldo’s in Silang (Cavite), and Roots in Siargao, the series captures the rich diversity of Filipino dining — each bite a celebration of place, passion, and purpose. For added ease, Globe Platinum customers may book through THEA, their 24/7 digital assistant, available anytime.

First launched in 2023, Gastronome Giving returns this year in full support of the Hapag Movement, Globe’s flagship initiative to combat involuntary hunger in the Philippines. Through Gastronome Giving, every course served contributes to these life-changing programs, turning indulgent meals into acts of generosity.

