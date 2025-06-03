SM Supermalls has been named the Philippines’ Strongest Brand for 2025 by Brand Finance — the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. With a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 95.0 out of 100, the highest among Philippine brands, this recognition reinforces SM Supermalls’ unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact.

While ranking 10th in overall brand valuation, with BDO retaining the top spot for the second year, SM Supermalls clinched the #1 position in brand strength, underscoring its unmatched role in marketing, customer experience, and stakeholder trust. For businesses and investors, this signals a brand that delivers measurable growth and transformative opportunities.

“SM Supermalls’ achievement as the strongest Filipino brand this year symbolizes success that is built around scale, innovation, and customer experience. Its growing physical presence, paired with its role in both commerce and community, reflects a brand deeply embedded in the nation’s social and cultural fabric,” said Alex Haigh, Managing Director of Brand Finance Asia-Pacific.

These global recognitions are not merely awards — they are a testament to SM Supermalls’ relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact. From setting new standards in retail experiences and digital transformation to uplifting communities through purpose-driven campaigns, SM Supermalls continues to elevate the customer journey while fostering inclusive growth.

“These awards are shared victories for our shoppers, partners, and the communities we proudly serve,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “Being named the Philippines’ strongest brand affirms the passion and dedication of our SM family. But beyond the recognition, our greatest satisfaction comes from knowing we make people’s lives brighter every day — that’s what truly matters.”

Brand Finance evaluates over 5,000 of the world’s largest brands annually, setting the global standards for ISO 10668 (Brand Valuation) and ISO 20671 (Brand Evaluation). Its methodology — officially endorsed by the Marketing Accountability Standards Board — ensures that each ranking is globally credible and valuable for businesses seeking strategic partnerships and growth.

For corporate partners, tenants, and investors, this recognition underscores SM Supermalls as a dynamic environment for collaboration and growth — where businesses thrive and communities are empowered. It is a brand that commands trust and inspires confidence, delivering both operational excellence and sustainable impact.

As a retail leader with a heart for service and a vision that transcends borders, SM Supermalls proves that the power of a brand lies in how it serves, uplifts, and inspires its communities. These awards are not just milestones; they are a testament to SM Supermalls’ unwavering commitment to shaping the future of retail in the Philippines and beyond.

SM Supermalls also congratulates BDO, which maintained its position as the Philippines’ most valuable brand for the second consecutive year.

