BPI Direct BanKo, Inc., A Savings Bank (BanKo), the microfinance arm of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), renews its partnership with award-winning actress and youth icon Kathryn Bernardo.

The partnership marks a reaffirmation of BanKo and Kathryn’s shared commitment to promoting financial inclusion among self-employed microentrepreneurs (SEMEs), underserved communities, and even young professionals across the country.

It also reinforces BanKo’s mission to be “maaasahan, malalapitan, at mapagkakatiwalaan,” a trusted financial partner for Filipinos seeking accessible financial solutions to support their businesses, grow their savings, or access safe and convenient credit options.

“Renewing our partnership with Kathryn reflects our commitment to building trust and deepening our connection with our clients through relatable and meaningful collaborations,” said Rod Mabiasen, Jr., BanKo President.

“Kathryn embodies the values we stand for— maaasahan, malalapitan, at mapagkakatiwalaan. Her genuine connection with the masang Pilipino makes her an ideal ambassador as we continue championing financial empowerment and inclusion,” Mabiasen added.

Since the beginning of their collaboration, Kathryn has played an essential role in humanizing the BanKo brand. Her approachable personality and credibility have helped the bank connect with more communities nationwide, strengthening its position as a dependable financial partner for the everyday Filipino.

“Being part of BanKo’s journey has been meaningful to me because I’ve seen how their work truly makes a difference in the lives of ordinary Filipinos. I’m proud to continue supporting a brand that uplifts microentrepreneurs and helps more people gain access to financial opportunities,” shared Kathryn Bernardo.

In line with its efforts to redefine banking and expand financial access, BanKo continues to introduce innovative digital solutions through its mobile app. Among its new offerings available in the app is InstaCashKo Loan, a multi-purpose loan offered to salaried workers to cover immediate financial requirements. First-time borrowers can avail up to Php10,000 cash loan with flexible repayment terms of up to 6 months. With InstaCashKo, users can access funds quickly and conveniently, without the need to visit a BanKo branch or agent. From application to disbursement, the entire process is conducted online, offering a safe, fast, and hassle-free credit experience.

The BanKo mobile app also enables users to open a TODO savings account within minutes and enjoy a 5% annual interest rate, allowing clients to save and grow their money with ease.

As of 2024, the app has over 500,000 registered users. At the same time, BanKo continues to grow its branch network, with 387 branches and branch-lite units in 77 provinces. In the same year, BanKo released Php21.7 billion new microfinance loans, growing its microfinance portfolio by 62%.

Looking ahead, BanKo is eager to pursue new collaborations with Kathryn that support its mission of empowering Filipinos through financial education and inclusion. Upcoming initiatives will spotlight real stories of progress and aim to deepen BanKo’s engagement with SEMEs and underserved communities.

“We’re truly excited for what’s next,” shared Mabiasen. “With Kathryn by our side, we hope to inspire more Filipinos to believe in their dreams and take that brave next step toward a better future.”

With this renewed partnership, BanKo remains steadfast in its vision of creating a financially inclusive future—one family, one community at a time.

