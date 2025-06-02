What’s Next for Nuvali: Powering Ahead with Next-Generation Spaces for Retail, Health, and Connection

As CALABARZON cements its position as one of the country’s fastest-growing regional economies, Nuvali Estate continues to evolve into the South’s most future-ready urban center. Positioned at the forefront of Ayala Land Estates’ Rising South, Nuvali is driving progress with its bold vision of sustainable and integrated development.

Ayala Malls Nuvali: A Regional Destination for Lifestyle and Leisure

The expansion of Ayala Malls Nuvali is set to transform it into a premier regional destination, adding close to 50,000 square meters of new retail space across two phases. Phase 1, opening in Q4, will feature a dynamic mix of retail, entertainment, and family-oriented experiences. Phase 2, launching in 2026, will introduce four additional levels of flagship stores, curated dining, wellness venues, and a chapel.

To enhance accessibility and convenience, a steel parking facility with 360 additional parking slots will be unveiled by Q3, ensuring a seamless experience for mall-goers.

With this expansion, Ayala Malls Nuvali will boast over 100,000 square meters of Gross Leasable Area, blending flagship brands and local concepts in an environment that caters to both everyday needs and elevated experiences. This development strengthens Nuvali’s position as a retail powerhouse and a central draw for Southern Luzon residents and visitors alike.

To complement the mall’s offerings, Nuvali Estate features other key establishments like Landmark, Landers Superstore, S&R Membership Shopping, Robinsons Supermarket, a UNIQLO Roadside store, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Drive-Thru, McDonalds, and the soon-to-open Jollibee, addressing the rising demand for convenience and premium retail experiences in the region.

Meanwhile, The Shops at Central Bloc, anchored by a standalone MerryMart Grocery, is set to open to retailers by November 2025. This hub is strategically designed to serve the Nuvali residential community, providing curated shopping and dining options that enhance everyday living.

Health and Hospitality: Elevating Nuvali’s Holistic Appeal

Seda Nuvali provides high-quality accommodations for business and leisure travelers, ensuring visitors enjoy modern amenities amidst the estate’s vibrant retail, recreational, and business hubs. Healthway QualiMed Hospital Santa Rosa complements these offerings by delivering state-of-the-art healthcare services, further cementing Nuvali’s reputation as a holistic and self-sustaining community.

Nuvali Residential Enclaves: A Vibrant Community for Every Lifestyle

Nuvali is home to diverse residential developments from Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida, and Amaia. These residential enclaves offer options for every stage of life, from luxurious residences to thoughtfully designed homes for growing families. With green open spaces, walking trails, and a strong sense of community, Nuvali’s residential offerings continue to attract discerning homeowners who value both lifestyle and investment potential.

Setting the Pace for the Rising South

As one of the cornerstone estates driving Ayala Land Estates’ Rising South, Nuvali Estate embodies the promise of master-planned growth — a thriving urban ecosystem that blends progress, community, and long-term value. Together with estates like Broadfield, Aéra, and Southmont, Nuvali exemplifies Ayala Land’s commitment to building sustainable communities that foster progress, connectivity, and a vibrant future within CALABARZON.

