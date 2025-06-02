In a time when living expenses continue to hit families hard and tuition fees rise each year, thousands of Filipino students seek part-time jobs to support their education. However, companies often hesitate to hire students due to concerns over scheduling, limited experience, and commitment. The same applies to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), who frequently face workplace discrimination and are viewed as unfit to work because of age or condition.

These groups are productive and willing to work, yet they remain sidelined in many hiring processes, with employers often prioritizing candidates who meet traditional standards.

One company, however, is taking a different approach. McDonald’s Philippines continues to open its doors to more Filipinos, committed to its goal of providing equitable employment opportunities to support nation-building. Through inclusive hiring practices, the ‘global fast-food giant’ actively recruits working students, senior citizens, and PWDs.

Professional growth for students

McDonald’s Philippines currently employs more than 65,000 people across its stores nationwide, and about 70% of its restaurant crew are part-time working students. In addition to government mandated wages and benefits, these students learn life-long skills, build confidence, and receive opportunities for advancement.

For many working students, balancing school deadlines and job responsibilities is a constant challenge. To address this, McDonald’s designed its employment program to give students the flexibility to plan their shifts according to their class schedule. These working students do not have to travel far to get to work, as McDonald’s hires directly from local communities to ensure that the branches their crew are assigned to are close to their homes or schools.

Ivy Asuncion, a recent graduate of Mariano Marcos State University in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, experienced this firsthand. During her final semester, she worked at McDonald’s while completing a degree in Industrial Technology, majoring in Food Processing and Service Management. She managed two remaining subjects, completed on-the-job training in Baguio City, and maintained her work shifts. Despite her full schedule, she graduated with honors as cum laude.

For Ms. Asuncion, the most helpful support was the ability to adjust her schedule to fit academic requirements. She is now preparing to apply for the company’s managerial trainee program, aiming to advance her career within McDonald’s.

For students whose first job is in fast food, the workplace becomes a space to learn more than just how to take orders. Sherinata Said joined McDonald’s in her third year of college while studying computer science at Western Mindanao State University in Zamboanga. Initially shy and soft-spoken, she said working at McDonald’s helped her overcome her fear of talking to strangers.

Ms. Asuncion and Ms. Said exemplify how working students gain practical experience, develop communication skills, and build discipline through part-time employment. While the job is demanding, it provides a steady income, real-world exposure, and soft skills often not taught in the classroom.

Opportunities for seniors, PWDs

McDonald’s Philippines continues to expand its community hiring efforts by strengthening partnerships with the government. Its long-standing collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), particularly through the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), has employed more than 16,000 individuals since 2011, including working students, out-of-school youth, and dependents of displaced workers.

The company plans to extend this program further, with more beneficiaries expected to find employment as McDonald’s opens more stores in provincial areas.

The fast-food chain is also growing its M For All program, which provides employment opportunities for senior citizens and persons with PWDs. In implementing the program, McDonald’s coordinates with local government units (LGUs) to ensure a safe and appropriate work environment.

Tasks for senior citizens and PWDs are assigned based on ability, with safety and manageability as priorities. The company works closely with LGUs to roll out these inclusive programs, particularly in communities where elderly and PWD populations seek sustainable income sources.

All applicants undergo a screening and training process approved by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and DOLE. The training equips them with essential skills for a fast-paced food service environment, including food safety, cleanliness maintenance, and customer communication.

Since 2019, 62 senior citizens and PWDs have been hired through the program. In 2023, McDonald’s began preparing to scale that number significantly, aiming to place more seniors and PWDs in stores across Pasig, Pasay, Antipolo, Caloocan, Makati, Quezon City, Marikina, and Mandaluyong.

Senior employees will work no more than four hours per day, five days a week, with shifts scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. PWDs will follow the same schedule as regular crew members, with a maximum of eight hours per day. Their tasks lean heavily toward hospitality, allowing them to focus on providing a warm and welcoming experience for diners without requiring prolonged physical activity. All crew members are encouraged to foster a welcoming environment and promote teamwork, especially with the integration of senior and PWD workers.

A thriving place for professional growth

By giving equitable employment opportunities, McDonald’s has helped individuals excel in their professional careers, as many of its current operations managers testify.

Manny Reyes, 47, started out at the grilling station of a branch in Cabanatuan City while he was college student, and inspired by his trainers to work his way up to become a crew trainer and then manager.

“I have high respect for my crew trainers who trained us; the way they act is respectable,” he explained in mixed English and Filipino. “That inspired me to become a crew trainer in less than 6 months. Then, when I became a crew trainer, I said I wanted to become a manager. I carried with me that motivation that when I work hard with patience and an openness to explore, I can really grow and become successful here.”

“Fast-forward to my last year in college, I was promoted manager,” he continued. “When I graduated, I wore my McDo uniform baccalaureate since I came from duty. I also finished an MBA because of McDonald’s.”

Eric Castro, 47, started out at McDonald’s as a means of earning for his family and for funding his studies.

“While I was nervous, but at the same time, I was excited because it’s my chance to provide on my own. I also wanted to study and graduate without my parents worrying about it,” he shared.

He credits the drive for excellence instilled by the organization for his long tenure at McDonald’s and his ascent to an operations manager.

“In everything that you do, you need to do your best; not just get things done. For me, if you strive for excellence, even if you don’t get to achieve it, at least you end up doing good,” he said.

After graduating in Hawaii in 2005, Aya Guillermo, now 43, sought to apply her learnings back home with McDonald’s Philippines. More than the grueling training sessions, she found growth from the support of her colleagues and managers.

“The support of managers who were ahead of me really helped me a lot in transitioning to the next role that I will be in,” she noted. “They don’t just give ample training, but so much training for you to be equipped in each new role you will take at McDonald’s.”

For Ms. Guillermo, who is set to handle more than 40 restaurants, McDonald’s is a place where one can really build a career.

“McDonald’s love and care for their people very much. That’s why I can’t leave the company because they are a people company, and there’s really an opportunity to grow here,” she said.

Jeq Singson, 48, joined McDonald’s in 1998 as a management trainee, where she learned to thrive on order, discipline, sense of responsibility, and resiliency. Then, she soon progressed to become a business consultant, where she built credibility with patience amid challenges. Her exceptional work paved the way for more breaks to come her way, including handling 48 stores and counting.

“At one point, the company even sent me to Australia for a leadership seminar, which I won’t forget,” she shared. “Once the company sees your potential, plus you remain diligent, they will bring out the best in you.”

Mr. Castro expressed his excitement about what’s to come for McDonald’s next generation of personnel.

“The vision of the company is that we will open a thousand stores in the next two years. Isn’t that exciting? If you want to develop or pursue a career at McDonald’s, now is the perfect time. Be part of the growth. The opportunity to move up in the ranks is at a much accelerated level.”

McDonald’s hopes its ongoing efforts will help more individuals find income, purpose, and dignity through work, regardless of age or ability.

