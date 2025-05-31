Cyberzone brings in the top brands, big deals, and legit XPs to Ilocos Norte

Cyberzone is expanding its digital playground to Northern Luzon. On May 30, SM City Laoag is officially launching, the first SM Mall and Cyberzone in Ilocos Norte — promising a shopping experience that weaves modern comfort with echoes of local heritage.

“When you think of Laoag, you think of the Ilocano spirit — deep-rooted traditions standing shoulder to shoulder with the present,” said Mr. Patrick Pacla, Vice President – Operations and Marketing (Sponsorship and Cyberzone) at SM Supermalls. “We wanted to capture that melding of eras and settings in the Sunshine City’s very first SM and Cyberzone to create a malling experience that is as rooted in community as it is in convenience.”

At the heart of the new mall is the 68th Cyberzone, SM’s premier tech hub, featuring over 30 stores offering everything from flagship smartphones to budget-friendly accessories.

Shoppers can explore leading brands including Digital Walker, Electroworld, Gaming Grounds, Aerophones, Rulls, Huawei, Xiaomi, Power Mac Center, Samsung, Lenovo, and Sony, backed by Cyberzone’s trusted team of tech experts.

Mr. Pacla added, ”Cyberzone’s presence in Laoag aims to make tech an accessible experience for al.”

Kick-starting the hype and excitement are free play and gaming tournaments for Tekken 8 and EA Sports™ F1 24.

Happening at Cyberzone on opening day, May 30th, all the way to June 1st, gamers can battle it out on the gaming field and get the chance to take home awesome prizes – with the tournaments having a total prize pool of over Php30,000 for all three days.

For top tech brands, big deals, and tech-assured picks, you #GotItAtCyberzone! Follow SM Cyberzone on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok or get more information at www.smcyberzone.com.

