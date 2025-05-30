From May 30 to June 1, 2025, the Megatrade Hall at SM Megamall transforms into a dynamic showcase of Filipino heritage, innovation, and flavor with the launch of the highly anticipated 2025 Food Festival, a collaborative celebration between the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and SM Supermalls in support of the country’s thriving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

DTI — through the Bureau of Market Development, Promotions (BMDP), and One Town, One Product (OTOP), the DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG), and the DTI Regional Operations Group, with support from the Tatak Pinoy Strategy Program — will bring together over 200 MSMEs from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in a three-day fiesta that blends tradition, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Admission is FREE, and everyone — from food lovers and tourists to business buyers and aspiring entrepreneurs — is invited to experience a culinary journey that is proudly Filipino in every bite. SM Supermalls is proud to partner with DTI for this important initiative that celebrates the best of what Filipino MSMEs have to offer. As a committed supporter of local enterprise, SM continues to provide platforms where MSMEs can thrive, scale up, and connect with new markets.

Guests can explore a curated lineup of heritage-inspired dishes, next-gen food products, and local delicacies — including culinary gems from Iloilo City’s United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)-recognized gastronomy and special items featured in the Kayumanggi Philippine heritage recipe book. Attendees will also get a glimpse into the digital transformation of food businesses with tech-forward solutions designed to boost MSME competitiveness.

Whether you’re looking for your next foodie find, potential suppliers, or a spark of inspiration, the 2025 Food Festival is your ultimate destination for all things delicious and distinctly Filipino.

Mark your calendars! May 30 to June 1, 2025 at Megatrade Hall 1-3, 5th Level, Mega B, SM Megamall.



Admission is free! Let’s savor the future of Filipino food — rooted in heritage, powered by innovation.

About SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls, owned by SM Prime Holdings, is the leading mall developer and operator in the Philippines. As a staunch advocate for MSMEs, SM Supermalls is dedicated to helping Filipino entrepreneurs succeed. Join our thriving marketplace across 80+ malls nationwide. Visit https://msme.smsupermalls.com/ to download your MSME application or email us at customercare@smsupermalls.com with your most innovative product and preferred location. Don’t miss this opportunity to grow your business with SM Supermalls today!

