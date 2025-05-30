HARI launches Volvo: Being Alive campaign for 2025

Volvo Philippines is on a mission to achieve ZERO accidents on the road.

Timed within the period of United Nations’ observance of Global Road Safety and anchored on the Volvo Group’s commitment to Vision Zero, Volvo Philippines launches Volvo: Being Alive, a campaign to reinforce what the brand has always stood for — uncompromising safety — in the Philippine context, today.

“Vision Zero is Volvo’s global commitment to a future free from collisions and fatalities. Being Alive reflects a mindset that goes beyond vehicle safety itself, with the ultimate goal of establishing a culture of safety for all,” explains HARI Vice-Chair, President and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo.

Volvo has already helped save over a million lives by sharing the patent for the three-point safety belt. Today, the brand is out to save millions more, by involving more. Volvo: Being Alive is a comprehensive multi-sector approach to safety.

Starting May, Volvo Philippines has lined up a series of initiatives, including partnerships, forums, and public activities, designed to inspire Government, Business, the Academe, and communities to work together to establish an ecosystem of safety, where all road users are empowered to make conscious decisions to protect one another.

Being Alive exemplifies Volvo’s mindset for care, which goes beyond drivers and passengers. Roads are shared spaces where all road users have the right to be safe at all times: to pursue life fully and confidently, knowing that safety is never compromised.

This is the culture Volvo seeks to build, one where safety is shared, lived, and upheld — for the benefit of all.

To learn more about Volvo, follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/volvocarsph/.

