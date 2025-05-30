Globe is making it easier for Filipinos to be connected across the country by rolling out new technologies that improve both mobile and home internet experiences.

As of March, Globe has expanded its 5G coverage to 98.71% in Metro Manila and 97.97% in key cities across the Visayas and Mindanao, thanks to the addition of 235 new 5G sites. This means faster, more reliable connections for millions of Filipinos who use their mobile phones anywhere from work to entertainment. These new sites are already supporting over 9.5 million 5G devices, helping make high-speed internet available to even more people across the country.

“We’re focused on making sure Filipinos get the best mobile experience possible,” said Carl Cruz, Globe’s President and CEO. “This is about more than speed — it’s about making sure every Filipino, wherever they are, can tap into the future. It’s key for supporting future technologies like AI, and as the cost of 5G devices goes down, we want to make sure more people can access these advancements.”

In the first quarter of this year, Globe built 487 new cell towers and upgraded 3,940 existing ones with LTE technology, making sure that the network stays strong, even during busy times. Plus, with new technology like 32T32R Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO), the network is becoming faster and more stable for customers in crowded areas.

Globe is steadily changing the story. Under the Connectivity Plan Task Force (CPTF) led by the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), it has already switched on 600 new cell sites in geographically disadvantaged and isolated areas. From northern mountain provinces to island barangays in the south, each new site brings essential access to education, livelihood, health services, and hope. And the mission isn’t over. By the end of 2025, Globe aims to expand this further to 700 as part of a broader industry-wide movement to close the digital gap and ensure that no Filipino is left offline.

Globe’s efforts have also been recognized globally. At the Mobile World Congress 2025, the company has been recognized as the Philippines’ Most Consistent Mobile Network from 2022 to 2024. Globe was also honored with the Excellent All-Optical Network for AI Enablement award for creating energy-efficient infrastructure that supports the needs of today’s digital world.

“Connectivity is no longer a privilege, it’s a right,” Cruz added. “Globe is working to make sure that right is protected, expanded, and felt in every home and every pocket in this country.”

With ongoing upgrades and continued expansion, Globe is ensuring millions of Filipinos have access to fast, reliable mobile and home internet while driving innovation and growth across the country.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.