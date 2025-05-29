SkinStation proudly received the prestigious Gold Award for outstanding performance in delivering Profhilo skin booster treatments during the Neoasia Gala Awards held at Shangri-La The Fort, BGC.

The recognition highlights SkinStation’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction in the field of advanced skin care. Profhilo, known for its powerful skin hydration and bio-remodeling benefits, is one of the most sought-after anti-aging treatments, and SkinStation’s expertise in administering this procedure has now earned national acclaim.

Discover what award-winning skin care feels like. Trust SkinStation for expert solutions backed by science, driven by passion, and proven by results.

To know more about SkinStation, visit their online platforms:

Website www.skinstation.ph

SkinStation Facebook page SkinStation

SkinStation Instagram page SkinStationPH

