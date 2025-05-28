Regional data center operator Digital Halo will officially launch its flagship data center, DH MNL1, on June 3, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s digital transformation and regional technology leadership. DH MNL 1 is the first of the three buildings in the planned 70-MW sustainable and AI-ready data center campus. The event follows a major US$400-million investment from global private markets firm Partners Group and existing investor Arch Capital, signaling strong international confidence in the Philippines as a strategic digital hub.

Strategically located in the eastern portion of Metro Manila’s central business district, DH MNL1 is designed to serve as a critical digital backbone for both local and regional enterprises. The facility offers robust colocation, carrier-neutral connectivity, and disaster recovery (DR) services — all in a location intentionally chosen to mitigate risks from flooding, fault lines, and volcanic activity.

“We are proud to officially launch DH MNL1 as a secure and future-ready platform for the Philippine digital economy,” said Kai Goh, Co-founder and CEO of Digital Halo. “As digital services become essential across all industries, our mission is to bring the infrastructure closer to where it’s needed most — right here in the Philippines.”

The MNL1 data center has been in operation for over a year and already supports hyperscale, enterprise and carrier clients. With its formal launch, Digital Halo aims to position the facility as a

neutral digital hub, connecting internet service providers (ISPs), cloud providers, and enterprise customers under one roof.

“DH MNL1 is more than just a data center — it’s a digital community,” added Goh. “It’s where infrastructure, innovation, and industry meet securely and seamlessly.”

Maricar Burgos Nepomuceno, Country Director for Digital Halo Philippines, emphasized the importance of DH MNL1 to the local business landscape:

“As a carrier-neutral facility, DH MNL1 is designed to support mission-critical operations for companies of all sizes. From high-availability rack space to connectivity and business continuity tools, this facility empowers Philippine businesses to scale confidently in the digital age.”

In addition to DH MNL1, Digital Halo recently broke ground on its second data center facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, as part of a broader regional expansion. Backed by Partners Group, the company plans to scale its capacity to over 500 MW across Asia.

The June 3 launch event will gather local industry leaders, technology partners, government stakeholders, and members of the media to officially unveil the DH MNL1 facility and celebrate a new era for Philippine digital infrastructure.

About Digital Halo

Digital Halo (DH) is a next-generation Asian data center platform sponsored by Partners Group. DH will own, develop and operate sustainable and AI-ready data center campus to service hyperscale and enterprise customers in Southeast and North Asia. DH will offer innovative and sustainable solutions

to overcome constraints in mature markets and to serve substantial untapped demand in nascent markets; empowering our customers to grow, building the foundation for the digital ecosystem while supporting energy transition in the region. For additional information, please visit www.digitalhalo.net

or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1,800 professionals and over US$150 billion in overall assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

