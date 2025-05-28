Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders Meeting will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 8:30 in the morning.

The agenda for the said meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 20, 2024 Management’s Report Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year Election of Directors (including Independent Directors) Appointment of External Auditor Other Matters Adjournment

The meeting shall be presided by the Chairman of the Board and held at the principal office of the Corporation located at WOW Center 15KM East Service Road corner Marian Road 2, Brgy. San Martin de Porres, Paranaque City. Copies of the Notice shall be published in two (2) newspapers of general circulation on May 27 and May 28, 2025.

A brief explanation of the agenda item which requires stockholders’ approval is provided herein. The Information Statement, Management Report, SEC Form 17A will be uploaded to the Corporation’s website https://www.shakeysgroup.ph/ and PSE EDGE.

The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at said meeting is on May 9, 2025.

Stockholders may attend the meeting and vote via remote communication only.

Stockholders should pre-register at this link:

https://www.shakeysgroup.ph/ir/register from May 29, 2025 to June 3, 2025.

Upon registration, Stockholders shall be asked to provide the information and upload the documents listed below (the file size should be no larger than 5MB):

A. For individual Stockholders: Email address First and Last Name Address Mobile Number Current photograph of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible Stock Certificate Number and number of shares held by the stockholder Valid government-issued ID For Stockholders with joint accounts: A scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all Stockholders, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account

B. For corporate/organizational Stockholders: Email address Name of stockholder Address Mobile Number Phone Number Stock certificate number and number of shares held by the stockholder Current photograph of the individual authorized to cast the vote for the account (the “Authorized Voter”) Valid government-issued ID of the Authorized Voter A scanned copy of the Secretary’s Certificate or other valid authorization in favor of the Authorized Voter

Stockholders who will join by proxy shall download, fill out and sign the proxy found in https://www.shakeysgroup.ph/ir/register. Deadline to submit proxy forms is on June 17, 2025.

All registrations shall be validated by the Corporate Secretary in coordination with the Stock Agent. Successful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the meeting and how to cast votes.

Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025 are entitled to notice and to vote at the meeting.

Sgd.

MARIA ROSARIO L. YBANEZ

Corporate Secretary

