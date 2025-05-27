The 16th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME 2025) concluded today at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, after two energizing days of business-building exhibits, expert-led discussions, and powerful networking opportunities tailored for the country’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With over 20,000 pre-registered attendees and more than 180 local and international brands on display, PHILSME 2025 proved once again to be the nation’s most trusted platform for empowering SMEs through collaboration, innovation, and accessible business solutions.

In the Philippine economy, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) comprise 99.5% of all business establishments, generate 63% of total employment, and contribute about 40% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). PHILSME 2025 proudly highlighted the critical role SMEs play in the economy and provided them with tools and strategies to grow and compete on a larger scale.

“We created PHILSME to guide SMEs toward practical, real-world business solutions — and this year, we witnessed powerful exchanges and partnerships take shape right on our expo floor,” said Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla, CEO and Managing Director of PHILSME. “Helping Filipino entrepreneurs scale their businesses isn’t just our mission — it’s our promise, and we’re only getting started.”

The expo featured live demos, exclusive activations, and the PHILSME Business Conference, with thought leaders like Jayson Lo, RJ Ledesma, Kim Lato, Dar Ty-Nilo, Cristalle Belo-Pitt, Ric Gindap, Miko David, Rowen Untivero, and Chinkee Tan sharing valuable insights on innovation, branding, leadership, and business growth.

Corporate and international leaders such as GCash for Business, Cignal TV, Inc., USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, and JRS Dynamics Info Solutions Corp. also contributed practical solutions and perspectives, while the Special Malaysian Pavilion by MATRADE opened doors to cross-border SME partnerships.

A highlight on Day 1 was the PHILSME Business Network’s Awarding of Certificates to its newly inducted and active members, recognizing their role in building a thriving community of entrepreneurs dedicated to growth, mentorship, and collaboration.

Backed by Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsors, PHILSME 2025 delivered unmatched value to participants and exhibitors alike, reinforcing its role as a key driver of business momentum in the SME sector.

Looking ahead, PHILSME is gearing up for its next major event focused on entrepreneurs and start-ups, set to take place in October 2025 at the SM Megatrade Hall in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila.

Stay tuned to www.philsme.com for updates on upcoming expos and business opportunities.

For sponsorship, exhibition & media inquiries, contact:

📧 sunshine@philsme.com

📞 +63 968 569 8358

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.