Groundbreaking event brings together industry leaders to address menstrual & reproductive health, LGBTQIA+ inclusion, and burnout prevention in the workplace

Over 100 business leaders, HR professionals, and wellness advocates gathered at Six/NEO on March 18 for “Workplace Wellness Reimagined: Building Bridges to Better Health,” where femtech brand Lily of the Valley and healthcare platform Eluvo Health addressed critical but overlooked aspects of workplace health equity — ensuring all employees have fair access to health support regardless of gender, identity, or life stage.

Reproductive Health Takes Centerstage, Addressing the Hidden Productivity Gap

With 40% of productivity lost to menstrual-related presenteeism and 45% of menstruating employees missing work due to cycle-related issues, the business case for health equity became clear.

“Implementing inclusive health initiatives is essential for sustainable business outcomes,” said Dr. Jaycy Violago-Olivarez, Founder & CEO of Eluvo Health.

During the panel, 100% of female attendees reported experiencing reproductive health challenges affecting work, yet 90% felt uncomfortable discussing these with management — highlighting the urgent need for cultural change in workplaces.

Breaking New Ground in LGBTQIA+ Health Inclusion

The LGBTQIA+ health panel provided insights into unique challenges faced by individuals assigned female at birth (AFAB).

“Real wellness starts with inclusivity. When employees feel valued, they bring their best — and that’s a win for everyone,” noted Dr. Deano Reyes of Hara Clinic.

An attendee reflected, “The LGBT+ panel revealed critical insights into unique challenges during medical consultations — when they’re asked who is the ‘male’ and ‘female’ in their relationships.”

“Inclusivity is not just an ethical obligation but a lifeline that dismantles systemic barriers,” said Bam Terol of Spill the T Podcast. The event’s discussions moved beyond rainbow logos to explore how workplace policies can acknowledge the full spectrum of human diversity.

Combating the Burnout Epidemic

Dinah Salonga, IT veteran and Stress & Burnout Specialist from the World Institute for Incurable Diseases, led participants through practical self-healing methods.

Another attendee shared: “When a breast-feeding executive asked about sleep quality, Dinah suggested focusing on health, social contributions, and spiritual life. Our lives are multifaceted and need cultivation in all areas to feel fulfilled.”

Participants experienced a transformative breathing technique that strengthens and revitalizes the body — a simple practice implementable in any workplace.

Sustainability and Innovation

The event was hosted at Six/NEO, reinforcing the connection between environmentally sustainable workplaces and human well-being.

“At NEO, our commitment extends to the holistic well-being of everyone in our buildings,” said Gie Garcia, Co-Managing Director & Chief Sustainability Officer of NEO.

The event also highlighted FemTech Association Asia’s research showing a 20% increase in femtech products and services spending in the region, providing valuable context for workplace initiatives.

Call to Action: Transform Your Workplace Now

Following the event, attendees were invited to sign a Workplace Wellness Pledge, committing to implementing at least one concrete wellness initiative within the next six months.

“Workplace wellness isn’t a luxury — it’s a business imperative. By fostering open dialogues and providing practical solutions, we’re helping organizations improve retention, engagement, and productivity,” Camille Escudero, founder of Lily of the Valley emphasized. “The question isn’t whether you can afford to implement these changes — it’s whether you can afford not to.”

Take immediate action: Contact Lily of the Valley for tailored workshops and implementation toolkits, partner with NEO for wellness-centered workspace solutions, or leverage FemTech Association Asia’s research to guide policy development. Message hello@mylilyofthevalley.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.