By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

As we celebrate Mother’s Day Month, a time to honor the women who nurture, lead, and inspire, it’s only fitting to shine the spotlight on a leader whose vision and strength embody the very compassion, resilience, and courage of motherhood itself. Patricia Poco-Palacios, President and CEO of Global Dominion Financing, Inc., stands as a powerful example of purposeful leadership driven by heart and determination.

At the recently concluded 2025 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, Patricia delivered a powerful report. She highlighted not just the company’s robust financial performance, but also the values and leadership that made it possible.

“Coming off a challenging reorganization, our team charged forward and delivered high double-digit growth right out of the gate,” she said. “This momentum never slowed.”

Global Dominion ended 2024 with a 57% increase in loan releases, growing its total loan portfolio from P7.7 billion in 2023 to P11.3 billion in 2024. The customer base grew by over 10,000 clients, serving a total of 46,028 Filipino families and entrepreneurs. These results show that the company is not only back on track, but also leading the financing industry.

Under Patricia’s leadership and its board, Global Dominion expanded its reach significantly. Fifty new branches were added in 2024, bringing the total to more than 140 locations nationwide. This made its services more accessible to Filipinos across the country.

In 2024, Global Dominion experienced impressive internal growth, hiring 1,400 new employees and expanding its workforce to over 2,100. At the same time, the company demonstrated operational strength and smart risk management, with net income after tax rising by 34.5%, from P518 million to P697 million.

Beyond performance metrics, Patricia emphasized a deeper kind of impact, leadership development. Ten former Global Dominion talents now serve as Presidents and Vice Presidents in affiliated financial institutions. This is a clear sign of the company’s commitment to nurturing future leaders.

“These are the true awards,” Patricia affirmed. “We do not only deliver results. We develop people who can drive transformation.”

She also commended the company’s officers for continuing to strengthen Global Dominion’s purpose-driven legacy.

Looking ahead, Patricia expressed both optimism and resolve.

“The road ahead will bring challenges, but we are equipped with a strong foundation in values, leadership, and purpose. Because with Global Dominion, #PwedePala.”

This Mother’s Day Month, we honor not only the women who raised us, but also those who lead with vision, courage, and heart. To every mother, every leader, and every Ka-partner shaping a brighter future—saludo po kami sa inyo.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

