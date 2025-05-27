Amended Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025 at 8:30 in the morning.

The agenda for the said meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Stockholders’ Meeting held on July 1, 2024 Management’s Report Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year Election of Directors (including Independent Directors) Appointment of External Auditor Other Matters Adjournment

The meeting shall be presided by the Chairman of the Board and held at the principal office of the Corporation located at 7th Floor Centerpoint Building, Julia Vargas Ave. corner Garnet Road, Ortigas Center, Brgy. San Antonio, Pasig City. Copies of the Notice shall be published in two (2) newspapers of general circulation on May 27 and May 28, 2025.

A brief explanation of the agenda item which requires stockholders’ approval is provided in the Definitive Information Statement. The Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, and Annual Report for 2024 will be uploaded to the Company’s Website at https://www.centurypacific.com.ph/ and at PSE EDGE under Century Pacific Food, Inc. Company Disclosures.

The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at said meeting is on May 9, 2025.

Stockholders may attend the meeting and vote via remote communication only.

Stockholders should pre-register at this link:

https://centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2025, from May 29, 2025 to June 3, 2025.

Upon registration, Stockholders shall be asked to provide the information and upload the documents listed below (the file size should be no larger than 5MB):

A. For individual Stockholders:

Email address

First and Last Name

Address

Mobile Number

Current photograph of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible

Stock Certificate Number and number of stocks held

Valid government-issued ID

For Stockholders with joint accounts: A scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all Stockholders, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account, as well as valid government-issued ID of the authorizing stockholders

B. For corporate/organizational Stockholders:

Email address

Name of stockholder

Address

Mobile Number

Phone Number

Stock Certificate Number and number of stocks held by the stockholder

Current photograph of the individual authorized to cast the vote for the account (the “ Authorized Voter ”)

”) Valid government-issued ID of the Authorized Voter

A scanned copy of the Secretary’s Certificate or other valid authorization in favor of the Authorized Voter

Stockholders who will join by proxy shall download, fill out and sign the proxy form found in https://centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2025. Deadline to submit proxy forms is on June 20, 2025.

All registrations shall be validated by the Corporate Secretary in coordination with the Stock Agent. Successful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the meeting and how to cast votes.

Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025 are entitled to notice and to vote at the meeting.

Sgd.

MANUEL GONZALEZ

Corporate Secretary

