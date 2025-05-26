In celebration of World Oceans Day 2025, SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, will once again mobilize thousands of volunteers across the country for its annual Coastal Cleanup Drive, set for June 7, 2025. This year’s theme, “WONDER: Sustaining What Sustains Us,” serves as a powerful reminder of the oceans’ role in supporting life — and our shared responsibility to protect them.

Held simultaneously in multiple coastal locations nationwide, the initiative is organized in partnership with local government units, environmental organizations, NGOs, community groups, SM employees, security and janitorial personnel, and affiliates. It is part of SM’s broader environmental commitment through the #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign, which also includes year-round plastic waste reduction efforts, recycling markets, and e-waste disposal drives.

In addition to the weekly cleanups already taking place at SM by the Bay, the World Oceans Day event marks one of three major coastal cleanups planned by SM Cares for 2025.

“As part of our commitment to the environment, we believe in community action to protect our oceans and waterways. Ultimately, we want to raise overall awareness on marine pollution, contribute to preserving biodiversity, and help in inspiring responsible waste management practices among Filipinos. The World Oceans Day Coastal Cleanup is more than just a one-day event — it’s part of our ongoing pledge to build a better, cleaner world,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, SM Cares Program Director for the Environment.

Participating SM Malls and Communities

NCR : SM by the BAY (cleanup site), SM City Manila, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Sta. Mesa

South Luzon : SM City Rosario, SM City Batangas, SM City Lipa, SM City Lucena, SM City Tanza

North & Central Luzon : SM Center Dagupan

Visayas : SM City Bacolod, SM City Iloilo

Mindanao : SM City Davao, SM CDO, SM CDO Downtown

Join the Movement

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up now through the SM Malls Online App: https://click.smmallsonline.com/DFqS/SMCOASTALCLEANUP2025. Stay tuned to the official social media pages of participating SM malls for site-specific schedules and updates.

This World Oceans Day, let’s celebrate the wonder of our oceans — and ensure that what sustains us today will continue to do so for generations to come.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.