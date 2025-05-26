Gogolook, the world’s leading TrustTech company, joined the Gen AI Summit Philippines 2025 to highlight the vital role of artificial intelligence (AI) in strengthening the country’s cybersecurity framework.

“Cybersecurity is another critical domain where AI is proving indispensable,” said Mel Migriño, Gogolook Philippines Country Head, during a round-table discussion themed “Women in AI: Empowering Female Leaders in Technology.”

Ms. Migriño explained that with the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, scams, fraud, disinformation, and deepfakes, traditional security tools are no longer enough.

The Gogolook Country Head pointed out that AI can analyze network traffic in real-time, detect anomalies that could indicate a breach, and automatically respond to threats — serving as a tireless and vigilant defender of digital infrastructure.

The Gen AI Summit 2025 focused on how AI is reshaping enterprise transformation, national security, and economic development.

It also emphasized the government’s push through the National AI Strategy Roadmap to position the country as a regional AI hub by integrating the technology into governance, public services, and business sectors.

Ms. Migriño, who is also the founder, chairperson of the board of Philippine Chief Information Officer Association (PCIOA), a vetted association of technology leaders in the country, stressed that the advancement of AI must go hand in hand with responsible development.

Aside from Ms. Migriño, the discussion also featured Wence Wenceslao, Senior Global Digital Lead for Beauty and Wellbeing at Unilever; Arlene Romasa, Director and CIO at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR); Suzy Lee, Director of Data and Analytics at JG Summit Holdings Inc.; and was moderated by Wanda Pascua, Head of Marketing at Tonik Bank, who shared insights on AI’s impact across various sectors and the importance of inclusive leadership in tech.

Ms. Migrino also delivered a powerful closing remarks during the second day of the Gen AI Summit. “As we embrace the transformative power of AI, we must also confront the ethical challenges it presents. These are not merely technical issues — they are fundamental questions about the kind of future we want to create,” Ms. Migriño said. “The choices we make today will determine whether AI becomes a force for good or a source of new problems and inequalities.”

“The future is not something that happens to us; it’s something we create. Let us ensure that AI serves humanity, rather than the other way around,” Ms. Migriño concluded.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.