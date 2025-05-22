SM Store truly has it all for you and it’s more than just great finds and good vibes. You can now enjoy The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) right inside SM Store! That’s right! Your favorite café is now part of your in-store shopping experience, available in 43 locations nationwide.

And starting May 24, there’s even more to look forward to: CBTL is launching an SM Store exclusive drink — the Chocolate Cloud Series. It’s a rich, velvety chocolate drink topped with chocolate-flavored whipped cream. This limited-edition drink series offers a one-of-a-kind coffee experience you won’t find anywhere else.

This indulgent trio — Chocolate Cloud, Chocolate Cloud Latte, and Chocolate Cloud Ice Blended — has been specially crafted to reflect SM Store’s warm, family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you are craving for something cozy and comforting after a long day, or taking a break in between errands, the Chocolate Cloud Drink Series will surely complete your day.

Because at SM Store, it’s not just about what you buy — it’s about how you feel while you’re there. And with a refreshing drink on your hand? It’s a day well spent.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

