Tech that empowers: Helping Filipino women thrive through meaningful, responsive digital financial services

GCash bridges financial gaps for women nationwide, driving economic independence and community growth

GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem, continues to promote gender-inclusive finance. It recently showcased the transformative power of digital financial services and technology in the lives of Filipino women nationwide, from everyday individuals to small business owners, students to heads of household. Beyond the eight out of 10 Filipinos who have tried using GCash, and with five out of 10 Filipino[1] women using the mobile wallet and its other financial features, the app’s real impact lies in the individual stories of empowerment, resilience, and growth.

“GCash is committed to breaking down financial barriers through innovative technology and deep customer insights,” shares Rowena Zamora, Chief Strategy Officer of Mynt, the holding company of GCash. “We recognize that Filipino women are often the financial stewards of their households, making everyday decisions about spending, budgeting, and savings. Our platform is designed to empower them by putting powerful financial tools directly in their hands.”

For many Filipino women, traditional banking frameworks pose significant obstacles due to the need for documentation and credit history that many do not possess. Through AI-powered solutions that utilize alternative data based on users’ digital footprints, GCash has revolutionized this landscape, unlocking previously unattainable opportunities for many.

Real Stories, Real Impact: Women Empowered by GCash

The transformative impact of GCash is best illustrated by the stories of women whose lives have been changed by having the right financial tools at their fingertips. Leslie, a single mom and carinderia owner from Manila, shares her experience: “During the pandemic, we had a hard time selling to customers. It’s a good thing that some of them encouraged us to try GCash; it helped us cater to more people and enabled us to triple our sales and even purchase our e-vehicle.”

With access to the mobile wallet, Leslie, as well as other unbanked women, can easily access tools such as GSave, which democratizes investment opportunities with low entry points, and GCoach AI, which provides interactive financial advice and insights for building wealth.

For Lyn, a virtual assistant from Batangas, GCash provided crucial support during a family emergency: “My husband and I had to rush our child to the hospital because he contracted pneumonia. I had purchased insurance previously through GInsure; within the same day, our claim was approved, which allowed us to buy the medicines our son needed.”

By providing affordable and accessible insurance options with streamlined claims processing, GInsure gives users peace of mind, knowing that they have finances they can rely on during emergencies.

Mabel, a college professor, likewise found GCash to be useful during a medical emergency. “I needed a loan quickly, and, thankfully, GCash was able to grant us P40,000 easily through its lending arm, Fuse Financial, Inc.,” says Mabel, who availed herself of a GLoan to ease her financial worries. GLoan offers credit options for those without traditional banking relationships, making it accessible to more Filipinos.

“Not only is it convenient, it’s also not difficult to repay,” Mabel adds.

Claire, an office worker from Cebu, highlights how GCash enabled her to support her family. As one of only two members of her family with a college degree, Claire promised herself that she would do whatever it takes to achieve a better life for all of them. “When I discovered the high interest rates on savings via GSave, I did not think twice about opening an account,” shares Claire. “Now I can easily put aside money for my family’s needs.”

Through GSave, users enjoy higher interest rates on their savings, with no minimum balance requirements, making it easier for women, the stewards of their families’ finances, to set aside funds for the rainy days.

Because GCash believes financial inclusion goes beyond access, it also offers platforms that open up economic opportunity. One such platform is the job marketplace, GJobs, which has already connected over 3M Filipinos with more than 417,000 job listings.

For Lhynels from Caloocan, who found herself looking for new work while starting a new family, GJobs provided relief at a crucial time. “Last year, I got married, bought my own house, and had a baby, which is why I decided to look for new work closer to home that could give us more allowance,” shares the new mother. “I found it hard to look for work until a friend told me I could find job openings on the GCash app through GJobs. It was able to filter job openings by location and allowed me to apply online, which meant I did not have to leave home [or my baby] to look for work.”

Powered by PasaJob, the job referral platform of GCash, GJobs today presents an easy, seamless, and safe way to explore career opportunities. With over 50,000 blue-collar job openings and a robust referral feature, GJobs helps workers earn a steady wage and explore earning additional income.

Leveling the Playing Field for Women

The statistics tell a powerful story of inclusion: Seven out of 10 GInsure users are women, now protected by diverse insurance products covering life, health, business, and more. Five out of 10 GSave users are women, most of whom reside outside Metro Manila.

Additionally, six out of 10 GLoan users are women, demonstrating how GCash has transformed access to capital. “While many define a super app as a multi-feature platform, our approach positions GCash as an indispensable daily companion in our users’ lives,” says Zamora. “We’re focused on innovation that responds to real customer needs, constantly understanding user behaviors to identify opportunities that have impact.”

GCash’s advocacy spans both its user base and its organizational structure, as women make up almost half of the company’s leadership team. With women like Zamora, Chief Executive Officer Martha Sazon, Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy, Chief Risk Officer Ingrid Beroña, and Chief Data Officer Sara Venturina at the helm, GCash embodies its commitment to gender equality in the tech industry.

“We don’t just celebrate mothers, and women—we invest in their success,” Zamora emphasizes. “Women are leaders, innovators, and changemakers, and they drive not just our company but entire communities forward.”

Recently, both Sazon and Sy represented the Philippines at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, bringing GCash’s mission of “Finance for All” to a global audience and sharing how fintech innovations can promote women’s economic empowerment.

“When we expand financial inclusion, we directly boost Filipino women’s economic power,” says Zamora. “Our work at GCash is deeply connected to building a stronger nation. The Philippines can only truly progress when women have equal financial opportunities, because when women thrive economically, we’ve seen how entire communities benefit and grow alongside them.”

[1] Based on 2024 gender disclosure: Five out of 10 GCash registered users are women; five out of 10 GSave users are women, with the majority residing outside of Metro Manila; seven out of 10 GInsure users are women; and six out of 10 GLoan users are women.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.