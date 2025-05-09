BPI Capital Corporation has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 and the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2024, underscoring its leadership in sustainable and innovative financial solutions.

“We are deeply honored by these recognitions, which represent our commitment to providing long-term value and structuring landmark transactions that contribute to economic growth and sustainability,” said Lester Ong, BPI Capital President.

Sustainability & Innovation at the Forefront

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards recognize leading corporates, institutions, and individuals who are driving significant innovation in sustainable finance. This year, BPI Capital earned multiple awards for its outstanding achievements in structuring innovative and sustainability-focused transactions, including the following:

Best Sustainability-Linked Financing (Philippines): Ayala Land Inc. Sustainability-Linked Bonds, supporting emissions reduction and green building certification.

Best Sustainability Bond–Local Currency (Philippines): BPI SEED Bonds, funding clean energy, energy efficiency, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Best Blue Bond (Philippines): Maynilad Blue Bonds, the first SEC-registered issuance in the country, financing sustainable water and wastewater projects.

Best Social Loan–Agriculture (Philippines): BPI Direct BanKo, Inc., A Savings Bank’s (BanKo) Agri-NegosyoKo Loan Program, in partnership with Agrilever, empowers small farmers with financial and technological support.

Best Acquisition Financing (Philippines): ISQ’s acquisition of PCSPC, expanding biofuel storage and sustainable aviation fuel facilities.

Furthermore, the FinanceAsia Awards honor leading institutions and advisors shaping Asia Pacific’s financial markets. BPI Capital achieved notable recognitions for spearheading innovative transactions in the Southeast Asia category, proving strong leadership in the capital markets:

Best Bond Deal in Southeast Asia & the Philippines: Maynilad’s Php15B Blue Bonds, further affirming its impact in sustainable water financing.

Best Project Finance Deal in the Philippines & Highly Commended in Southeast Asia: Alternergy Tanay Wind Corporation’s PHP8B Senior Secured Term Loan, supporting renewable energy.

Best M&A Deal in the Philippines: The BPI-Robinsons Bank merger, a landmark transaction in the Philippine banking sector, setting new benchmarks in financial advisory.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to financing sustainable initiatives, we at BPI remain dedicated to structuring transactions that not only drive long-term value but also inspire and enable more companies to adopt similar practices. Our goal is to continue leading by example, supporting businesses in achieving their sustainability objectives, and contributing to a greener, more resilient future,” said Eric Luchangco, BPI Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Finance Officer.

These accolades establish BPI Capital’s position as a leading domestic investment house, continuously innovating to support issuers succeed in their financial and sustainability goals.

