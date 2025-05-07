SM Hypermarket’s Complete Home is Back — where incredible savings and home upgrade inspiration come together for an unforgettable shopping experience!

Running from May 1 to June 30, Complete Home brings back the best deals on must-have kitchen gadgets, home organization ideas, everyday home essentials, and more — everything you need to elevate your living space. Whether you’re organizing, decorating, or simply upgrading your home, there’s something for everyone.

This year’s event is made even better through our partners Nido, Purefoods, Ariel, Tide, Surf, Creamsilk, Colgate, Palmolive, Nivea, CDO, Eden, Marby, Jolly, Cimory, Del Monte, Knorr, UFC, Jolly, Silver Swan, Barrio Fiesta, Coca-Cola, UCC, Lactum, Baygon, Sanicare, and many more.

Best Buys For Your Home

From fresh finds to home essentials, your home deserves a little upgrade — and now, it comes with perks! During the Complete Home event from May 1 to June 30, SMAC members can get exclusive discounts on select items:

Available in select stores:

Free gift: Get a free gift for every purchase of select Complete Home participating items.

Available in all SM Hypermarket online stores:

Free items: Shop at smmarkets.ph with a minimum P1,500 spend, inclusive of any Complete Home items and get free Watts Japan Home Organizer for the month of May and SM Bonus Bundle for June.

Complete Your Home with Extra Exclusive Perks

But wait, there’s more! The Complete Home Expo is back with ultra-exclusive deals and exciting activities in select SM Hypermarket stores — starting at SM Hypermarket Fairview from May 2 to 4, 2025. Last year’s hits like the Complete Ref and Mystery Bag made waves, and this year, they’re making a comeback with fun new twists, surprises, and even more promos.

Mystery Bag: Add some thrill to your haul! For every minimum ₱5,000 single-receipt grocery purchase (inclusive of any Complete Home items), you can grab a Mystery Bag filled with surprise home essentials and goodies.

Buy 1, Take 1 Promo: Double the value, double the budol! Spend at least ₱3,000 on groceries (with Complete Home items included) and score exclusive Buy 1, Take 1 offers on select appliance.

Complete Ref: Get ₱2,000 worth of FREE groceries when you purchase a Hanabishi 2-Door Mini Refrigerator — perfect for organizing and upgrading your kitchen setup.

Complete Washing Machine: Buy a Hanabishi Twin Tub Washing Machine (7kg) and receive FREE laundry essentials to complete your cleaning corner at home.

Play to Win: Bring home instant prizes! With a minimum ₱500 purchase of Complete Home items, you get a chance to play a fun in-store game and win rewards on the spot.

Catch the next legs of the expo at SM Hypermarket Baliwag from May 30 to June 1, SM Hypermarket Clark from June 13 to 15, and SM Hypermarket Bicutan from June 27 to 30. It’s the perfect opportunity to give your home the upgrade it deserves while having fun and saving more.

Complete Home is the shopping adventure your space has been waiting for. Complete your home, complete the experience — only here at SM Hypermarket.

