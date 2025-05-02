In its continued commitment to providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities, DigiPlus Interactive Corporation and its corporate social responsibility arm, BingoPlus Foundation, expanded their healthcare initiatives through its KalusuganPLUS Program in the southern provinces in the country for the first quarter of 2025.

Helping Communities Combat Dengue in Palawan

The Foundation gave direct response to the alarming dengue surge in Palawan, where Department of Health- MIMAROPA recorded 7,060 dengue cases, with Narra, Palawan contributing 1,111 cases and 7 fatalities, the highest in the province. KalusuganPLUS Program launched a two-day medical mission in Barangay Princess Urduja and Barangay Antipluan, Narra, Palawan, last March 6 and March 7. Volunteer doctors, together with municipal health workers, provided free medical services to a total of 1,300 residents across 12 barangays, primarily aimed at boosting immunization against various illnesses and viral diseases including dengue. Furthermore, residents received education on dengue prevention, specially focusing on necessary precautions and sanitation practices that can easily be implemented within their households.

“Our partnership with DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation has been invaluable in addressing our community’s healthcare needs. This initiative provided much-needed services while reinforcing efforts in disease prevention and public health education. We are truly grateful for this collaboration, which has significantly improved the well-being of our residents,” said Dr. Gina Tagyab, Municipal Health Officer of Narra.

1 of 2

Bridging Medical Gaps in Quezon Province

Access to healthcare remains a pressing challenge for the residents of Mulanay, Quezon Province, where the absence of a local hospital severely limits medical support for its 50,000 residents. According to Dr. Ma. Melissa Tesalona, Municipality Health Unit Head of Mulanay, residents must travel 30 to 40 minutes to reach the nearest hospital in a neighboring town, a sad journey, especially for senior citizens and patients needing regular checkups and medications. “We often run out of essential medicines and vitamins for elderly population who rely heavily on consistent treatment,” she shared.

Recognizing the urgent healthcare gap, BingoPlus Foundation stepped in through its KalusuganPLUS Program. In collaboration with the Mulanay’s Health Unit and Mulunay Central Elementary Alumni Association, the foundation conducted a two-day medical mission from April 11 to 12, 2025.The initiative provided free medical consultations, basic health screenings, and medication to over 1,200 residents, delivering critical care directly to the community’s doorstep. The majority of the patients, aged between 35 to 75, sought treatment for chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, arthritis, and diabetes.

1 of 2

Ensuring every Filipino has access to primary healthcare

“At BingoPlus Foundation, we believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Through our KalusuganPLUS Medical Mission, we aim to bridge the healthcare gap by offering free consultations, checkups, and preventive care. Beyond addressing immediate health concerns, we empower communities with knowledge on disease prevention and overall well-being,” said Paul Tamayo, BingoPlus Foundation’s Program Manager for Health and Resilience.

With an unwavering commitment to public service, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation continue to advance healthcare access nationwide. Beyond medical missions, the foundation supports flu vaccinations, optical missions for senior citizens, HIV awareness campaigns, breast cancer advocacy, and grants for hospitals and healthcare facilities.

To know more about the social development programs of BingoPlus Foundation, visit https://digiplus.com.ph/bingoplus-foundation/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.