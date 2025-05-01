In a landmark move that reshapes the landscape of public transport advocacy, the country’s largest and most influential transport leaders have united in support of the Angkasangga Partylist, formally signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with its first nominee, George Royeca, in a summit that underscored long-awaited sectoral solidarity.

Representing a wide coalition of national organizations — including tricycles (TODA), UV Express, jeepneys, van rentals, and taxis — this alliance signals the consolidation of transport voices long divided by sectoral disputes and policy fragmentation. For the first time in decades, these groups have come together under a shared vision: a unified, empowered, and dignified future for every transport worker in the Philippines.

The historic MoA affirms collective action on pressing transport issues such as livelihood protection, modernization with dignity, and inclusive legislation. It also marks a turning point in relations between traditional transport groups and emerging mobility platforms, highlighting a commitment to cooperation over conflict in the evolving public transport ecosystem.

Present at the signing were key figures from national transport coalitions, including:

Ariel Lim, President of NACTODAP and the United Transport Alliance of the Philippines, emphasized the magnitude of the moment:

“This MOA is more than symbolic. After years of division, we are now moving forward as one voice. The unity of our sector begins today — with Angkasangga as our common platform.”

Lito Legaspi, Vice-President of NACTODAP, expressed the full backing of grassroots TODA networks nationwide and called for immediate mobilization across barangays.

Juancho Capariño, leader of ACTO Nationwide Corp., pledged full alignment of the jeepney sector, reinforcing nationwide coordination under ACTO’s expansive network.

Gerry Donesa, an established voice among Metro Manila taxi operators, underscored support from legacy transport players and their readiness to help shape a modern, inclusive future.

Remarkably, this coalition includes former opponents of motorcycle taxi operations, signaling a powerful shift in the industry. Groups that once filed legal cases against MC taxi platforms are now standing in solidarity with Angkasangga, recognizing the leadership and bridge-building efforts of George Royeca in bringing all sectors to the same table.

Mr. Royeca, the visionary behind Angkas and a long-standing advocate for transport workers’ rights, welcomed the support with humility and resolve:

“This is not just a political endorsement — it’s a movement. From tricycles to jeepneys, UV Express, vans, and taxis, our transport heroes deserve representation, protection, and progress. Angkasangga exists to give voice to every driver, every operator, and every unsung hero of our roads. Today, we stand united — for the first time — as one transport sector.”

This unprecedented show of unity marks the beginning of a new era in transport policy-making, where sectoral divisions give way to shared purpose, and the long-marginalized workforce of Philippine mobility takes its rightful seat at the policy-making table.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.