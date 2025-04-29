Pag-IBIG Fund continues to support members through the Pag-IBIG Home Equity Appreciation Loan (Pag-IBIG HEAL), providing housing loan borrowers affordable and convenient access to ready cash for home improvement, expansion, or other family expenses.

Pag-IBIG HEAL allows borrowers with existing Pag-IBIG Housing Loans in good standing to tap into the increased value of their homes. The program provides additional cash at affordable rates and easy repayment terms, enabling members to conveniently fund home improvements or address other important family expenses without financial stress.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta explained how Pag-IBIG HEAL empowers borrowers to leverage the growing equity in their homes. “Pag-IBIG HEAL offers our borrowers practical and affordable access to additional cash. As their homes grow in value, Pag-IBIG HEAL lets them tap into this appreciation to make improvements, expansions, or even address other financial needs without causing strain on their finances,” Ms. Acosta said.

Eligible borrowers for Pag-IBIG HEAL must have an existing Pag-IBIG Housing Loan maintained in good standing for at least five years, with monthly payments consistently updated during the 12 months prior to application. Borrowers must also be active Pag-IBIG Fund members not older than 65 at the time of application and have the financial capacity to repay the additional loan.

The maximum loan amount through Pag-IBIG HEAL depends primarily on the increased appraised value of the borrower’s property and their ability to repay. The combined balance of the existing Pag-IBIG Housing Loan and the Pag-IBIG HEAL should not exceed 60% of the property’s latest appraised value, with a maximum total loanable amount of P6 million.

For more information and to apply for Pag-IBIG HEAL, you may visit any Pag-IBIG Fund branch or click this link: https://www.pagibigfund.gov.ph/ItsTimetoHEAL/.

