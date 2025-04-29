In a powerful show of solidarity, leaders of various TODA (Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association) groups across the National Capital Region gathered under the leadership of Boy Padua, President of the TODA Federation of Navotas and Convenor of NCR TODA, to formally express their support for Angkasangga Partylist and its first nominee, George Royeca.

Held in Metro Manila, the assembly brought together TODA leaders from multiple cities, united by a shared vision of representation and recognition for the informal transport sector.

With thousands of TODA members relying on tricycle operations for their daily income, the leaders emphasized the urgent need for legislative support and systemic change.

“Matagal na naming hinintay ang ganitong plataporma. Sa wakas, may boses na ang mga ordinaryong drayber — tricycle driver, habal-habal rider, o delivery partner. Buong-buo ang suporta namin kay George Royeca at sa Angkasangga dahil nauunawaan nila ang tunay naming pangangailangan at handa silang ipaglaban ang aming kapakanan.”

Mr. Royeca, also the co-founder of homegrown motorcycle taxi platform Angkas, has been a tireless advocate for empowering informal workers and transforming them into dignified, self-sustaining entrepreneurs or “nanopreneurs.”

His campaign under Angkasangga aims to institutionalize protections and benefits for workers often left out of mainstream policy-making.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong tiwala,” said George Royeca. “Ang laban na ito ay hindi lang para sa bikers kundi para sa lahat ng nasa impormal na sektor.

Sama-sama tayong kikilos para sa pagbabago — mula TODA hanggang habal-habal, bawat isa ay mahalaga.”

The event marks a milestone in grassroots mobilization, signaling growing momentum for Angkasangga’s campaign as the May elections approach.

It also underscores the increasing call for inclusive representation from one of the country’s most essential yet underserved sectors.

