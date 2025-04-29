FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and University of the Philippines (UP) have recently established the UP- FUJIFILM Asia Pacific Healthcare Learning Academy (UP-FAHLA) Center for Advanced Healthcare Informatics, a premier regional hub dedicated to equipping healthcare and IT professionals with the skills needed to drive digital transformation in modern healthcare.

As the latest addition to Fujifilm’s successful FAHLA network—spanning Malaysia and Thailand since 2019—the UP-FAHLA Center is committed on delivering advanced training and education in healthcare informatics. It aims to empower clinician, healthcare and IT professionals to master emerging medical technologies through specialized courses in Basic Healthcare Informatics, Medical Imaging Informatics, Enterprise Imaging, and AI-driven tools like Digital Pathology and 3D Pre-Surgical Planning.

“This is part of our response to President Marcos’ instruction during last November [Private Sector Advisory Council] meeting to offer undergraduate program for radiation technology in UP Manila and other state universities and colleges,” UP Manila Chancellor Dr. Michael Tee said.

UP-FAHLA Center is poised to drive innovation, boost expertise in digital healthcare transformation, redefine education, research, and innovation for the region. “This upskilling program will help ensure that our future faculty are kept abreast with cutting- edge technology,” Dr. Tee added.

The establishment of the UP-FAHLA Center, supported by FUJIFILM Philippines, underscores Fujifilm’s ongoing dedication to healthcare education and innovation. This initiative positions the Philippines as a key player in bridging technology and healthcare across Asia-Pacific region. Fujifilm as a one-stop, total solutions in medical imaging and diagnostics offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced medical systems from CT, MRI, Digital X-ray, and Digital Mammography to Endoscopy, Ultrasound, IVD, AI-powered solutions and Medical Informatics.

About FAHLA

FUJIFILM Asia-Pacific Healthcare Learning Academy (FAHLA) is one of the educational initiatives founded by FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. The Academy aims to bring together prestigious universities within the Asia-Pacific region to collaboratively develop and deliver structured medical educational workshops.

