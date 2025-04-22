The construction of the new Pioneer Cold Storage (PCS) was commemorated with a groundbreaking lunch held on March 26 at the Pioneer House Makati Boardroom.

The original PCS was built in 1967, at a time when modern cold storage options were scarce in the country. It was an enterprise that the founders of Pioneer Insurance deemed worth pursuing.

Recognizing the need for an upgrade, today’s successors began the demolition of the original structure in November 2024 to make way for a more advanced facility to meet present-day requirements and demands.

“This event marked a significant milestone in modernizing cold storage infrastructure in the country, ensuring improved capacity and efficiency for the industry,” Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan, Jr. said.

Aside from Mr. Chan, the lunch gathered key figures from Pioneer, including Jeremy Coyukiat, Pioneer Real Estate Development and Management Head, who is also the PCS Project Director; Tina de Guzman, Pioneer Shared Financials Head; and Earl Ferrer, Pioneer Shared Services Head.

The event was also attended by special guests and project partners, including Jorge Consunji, President of D.M. Consunji, Inc.; Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco; Roberto Niebres, President of Quadstruct, Inc.; Sonny Salvacion, President of Design Coordinates, Inc.; Alfredo Rodriguez, Vice-President of Meinhardt Philippines, Inc.; and Lars Amstrup, COO of LCA Core Sdn Bhd.

Located near the Port of Manila, the half-hectare Pioneer Cold Storage facility will feature elevated flooring to avoid flooding, an increase in storage capacity to over 5,000 pallets, full backup power for freezing and chilled storage, and solar panels to optimize power and ensure sustainable, 24/7 operations. The facility is expected to start operations in the latter half of 2026.

“While we work on the pursuit of realizing our ambitious plans for the new Pioneer Cold Storage, we are armed with the same integrity, excellence, and ‘malasakit’ that shareholders have imbued in their other business ventures such as insurance. As the current stewards of the business, we also renew our commitment to be true to our name — to pioneer innovations and better practices and services for Filipinos in whatever we pursue,” Mr. Chan concluded.

