Avida Land, the mid-income residential brand of Ayala Land, has officially topped off the first tower of Solara Park Storeys Nuvali, marking a pivotal step in its mission to deliver sustainable communities tailored to the evolving needs of homebuyers.

Strategically situated within Ayala Land’s 2,500-hectare Nuvali estate — the country’s first and largest eco-city built on sustainable design principles — the project bridges suburban tranquility with urban accessibility, positioning itself as a compelling choice for homebuyers and investors alike.

The project remains on track for its October 2027 completion, with construction progress currently six months ahead of schedule following the successful topping-off of the first tower on April 10, 2025.

Inspired Living with Ease

The project’s proximity to key business hubs, Ayala Malls Solenad, Xavier School, Miriam College, and QualiMed Hospital further enhances its appeal, offering residents immediate access to lifestyle, education, and healthcare amenities critical for long-term value appreciation. As the 11th development of Avida within Nuvali, Solara Park Storeys solidifies the company’s role in shaping the eco-city’s growth trajectory while capitalizing on the rising demand for residential developments in a suburban setting. With its seamless integration into Nuvali’s green spaces, the development provides future residents with access to jogging paths, biking trails, and nature-inspired leisure activities.

Sustainability lies at the core of Solara Park Storeys, with features such as LED lighting, rainwater harvesting systems, and sensor-controlled common-area lighting reducing environmental impact and operational costs. The development offers Studio (26.5 sq.m.) and 1-bedroom (35.8 sq.m.) units, priced from approximately P4.9 million to P6.5 million, each designed with balconies featuring sun-shading partitions to optimize natural ventilation and comfort. Spanning 6,700 sq.m., the central amenity area includes an adult and kiddie pool, indoor gym, basketball court, and landscaped pet-friendly spaces, fostering a holistic environment for families and professionals seeking a balanced lifestyle.

With the topping-off of Tower 1, Solara Park Storeys Nuvali stands as a testament to Avida Land’s unwavering commitment to creating sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready communities.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.