The young developer expands business opportunities in General Trias with its Riverpark North Commercial Lots

Cavite is poised for continued economic growth, with rising strategic developments like Riverpark driving new opportunities in the province.

A key indicator of this momentum is the 90% sellout of Riverpark North Commercial Lots by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) on its exclusive launch. The joint venture between the Philippines’ Federal Land, Inc. and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. sold parcels ranging from 1,000 to 2,600 square meters, soon to be developed into various businesses.

Reservations are also in place for the remaining 1,000 to 1,500 square meter lots.

FNG also reports that the next tranche of commercial lots is underway, signaling confidence in Cavite’s upward trajectory.

“We are thrilled to see such strong interest in Riverpark’s Central Business District,” said FNG President Thomas F. Mirasol. “We share the vision of our clients in the vast potential of General Trias and Cavite as a growth hub and commercial center, and we are already preparing to deliver more innovations within the township.”

This milestone marks not only a significant achievement for FNG and Riverpark but also underscores the demand for well-planned business spaces in the dynamic region. It also adds to the recognitions of the developer and the 600-hectare mixed-use development. In 2024, FNG was named as the Best Breakthrough Developer in the Philippines and Asia by PropertyGuru, while Riverpark was awarded Best Township Development and Best Township Masterplan Design at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

In 2024, Riverpark saw major developments, including the groundbreaking of the human-centric UNIQLO Logistics Facility in partnership with Fast Retailing Philippines, the up-and-rising SM City General Trias—SM’s eighth mall in Cavite—and FNG’s award-winning Japan-inspired horizontal residential community, Yume at Riverpark. The township is also expected to be more accessible with the CALAX interchanges in Riverpark North and South. The Laguna segment is completed and operational, while the Cavite segment’s target completion is by the fourth quarter of 2025.

For more information, visit https://fng.ph/projects/riverpark-north-central-business-district/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

