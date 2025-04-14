By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz

Premium green, sustainability, and hospitality are today’s benchmarks in the ultra-luxury residential segment. Developments with aesthetically pleasing spaces, environmentally friendly features, and world-class services typically attract discerning buyers seeking an elevated lifestyle.

One such development poised to make waves in the Philippine real estate scene is listed property developer ARTHALAND’s recently launched premium residence, Eluria. This sought-after condominium will set new standards for sustainable living. With only 37 units on 31 floors, this project offers a rare blend of privacy, sustainability, and personalized service.

“We are very excited to launch this because we had the opportunity to introduce the ARTHALAND way of developing, which focuses mainly on two things: sustainability at the highest levels and world-class quality,” ARTHALAND Executive Vice-President Christopher G. Narciso said.

The project broke ground in November 2024 and the handover will begin at the end of this year. Unlike traditional developments focusing solely on topping-off ceremonies, ARTHALAND showcased Eluria’s progress in an event held last March 27, emphasizing structural integrity and high-end finishes.

“Eluria’s journey to completion is basically telling people how the development is going towards ready-for-handover soon and that this significant milestone will happen six months ahead of schedule,” ARTHALAND Senior Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Oliver Chan said during the event’s media roundtable.

With a name embodying the concept of flourishment, the development will feature a ground-floor lobby and entrance, eight levels of parking (three slots allocated per unit and five slots for five-bedroom residences), an amenities floor, 20 residential levels, and a rooftop deck. Residents will also have access to premium amenities, including a two-lane heated saltwater pool for leisure and laps, an indoor playroom for children, a function hall for gatherings, and a Potager garden on the rooftop.

A valuable, uncompromising choice

The development caters to a niche yet discerning clientele with units starting at approximately 288 square meters and priced between P150 million and P270 million. Eluria is perfect for empty nesters wanting to downsize from their mansions without compromising on comfort or successful entrepreneurs seeking a home that elevates their lifestyle.

“Five years from now, 10 years from now, if you do need to leave your unit for your kids or grandkids, the value of a newly redeveloped area would actually be better than something that has been developed and finished already today. So, I think, on both the end-user and investor side, it would be a very good development,” Mr. Chan said.

The property value of Eluria is projected to live up to its name amid appreciating real estate prices and redevelopment of the project’s neighboring areas. In fact, early investors who availed of the P450,000 per square meter price during the ARTHALAND residence’s pre-development sale are already seeing significant gains, with the real estate developer already selling units at P515,000 per square meter.

Over 50% of units are sold as ARTHALAND carefully builds a harmonious community within Eluria. Each of the development’s 37 homeowners will have unique preferences and expectations, and maintaining balance is essential. Given that the high-end condominium consists of only one or two units per floor, the developer aims to ensure that future residents share a cohesive living environment.

Inspired by Nature and Contemporary Living

Eluria draws its biggest inspiration from the harmony between nature and contemporary living. Its unique look is the result of a collaborative effort by renowned architects, visionary designers, and environmental experts. Their collective vision has transformed Eluria into an exquisite sanctuary that seamlessly integrates sustainable architecture with timeless design.

The architect of Eluria, Michael Banak of FMB Architects, describes it as the pinnacle of his work. “This is the best building I’ve done,” Mr. Banak said.

To maximize space and comfort, the structure was designed with only two elongated residences per floor, allowing residents to bask in natural daylight from three sides and enjoy cross ventilation. According to Mr. Banak, the goal was to ensure that residents of this vertical living space could still enjoy the same quality of life as someone living in a house with a garden.

Additionally, Eluria’s façade showcases light-colored precast concrete imbued with the warmth of wood and bronze, presenting a confident posture amidst the bustling metropolis. This linear design, coupled with gardens and facades similar to the Hawaiian roofed, open-sided veranda called lanai, evokes a sense of peace and calm in the middle of one of Metro Manila’s busiest central business district.

Heightened service

Its top-notch white glove service truly sets the development apart from other ultra-luxury residential condominiums. Carefully selected for their professionalism, attention to detail, and excellent interpersonal skills, hospitality directors from ARTHALAND will undergo an intensive 10-week training program through The International Butler Academy (TIBA) in the Netherlands.

“Now, because there are only 37 units, personalized service will be on a different level. I think that’s what you look for when you live in a condominium—service that would actually be very personal, ready to get whatever you need, whether it’s something to be fixed within your unit or a quick grocery run for something you’re preparing for,” Mr. Chan said.

These directors will work on each unit’s valet box, a secure, UV-sterilized storage unit where residents can safely store their parcels, dry cleaning, and other deliveries. It is conveniently accessible from the residence’s service area, where the staff can retrieve items without going through the main entrance. This unique feature will allow residents to enjoy privacy and peace of mind, with elevators that provide private access to their unit’s floor and to the amenity floor.

A sustainable abode

Sustainability and wellness are woven into every aspect of Eluria. The development’s notable sustainable features include enhanced natural lighting, a water collection and recycling system, advanced contactless smart technology, and designated parking spaces with pre-installed electric vehicle charging capabilities.

The property is also designed with 25% of the overall site area dedicated to vegetated and open spaces, home to endemic and threatened plant species. Architecturally, Eluria possesses wind scoops, light wells, exhaust fans, operable windows, and an efficiently planned building envelope with a 35% glass ratio to optimize natural ventilation and daylight. Dedicated bicycle storage per residential unit, bicycle facilities with racks, and repair stations also help promote green transportation for the Eluria community.

Due to these numerous sustainable features and wellness amenities, the development has been pre-certified by the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system as Gold, denoting that a building has excelled in its sustainable design and operation.

Similarly, Eluria is registered for the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) WELL certification, EDGE Buildings certification, and the Philippine Green Building Council’s (PHILGBC) BERDE certification, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest quality of life while minimizing their environmental impact.

With only a few units left, discerning buyers still have a chance to claim a home in what will be Makati’s most prestigious address before it’s completely sold out.

Explore Eluria or schedule a private tour of Arthaland’s elegant show suite on the 6th floor of Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City. For more information, visit www.arthaland.com.

