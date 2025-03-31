In an exciting turn of events, the prominent Angkasangga Partylist has shown its support for mayoralty candidate Isko Moreno, marking a historic collaboration aimed at driving advancements in local governance, transportation, and social initiatives. Isko Moreno, whose mayoralty campaign kicked off in a grand manner today with an extensive motorcade, is joined by Angkasangga, demonstrating a powerful collaboration that underlines their shared vision for the city’s future.

Angkasangga Partylist, known for its commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of motorcycle riders and promoting sustainable urban mobility, has taken a lead role in today’s campaign festivities. In a strong show of support, hundreds of volunteer bikers from Angkasangga led the campaign motorcade through the streets of Manila, captivating onlookers and cheering citizens alike with a message of unity and progress.

Adding a vibrant spark to the motorcade, Angkasangga unveiled its float that featured life-sized figures of Vice Ganda, George Royeca, and Isko Moreno itself. This symbolizes the merging of entertainment, social advocacy, and political will, illustrating the partylist’s innovative approach to engaging the public and rallying support for shared causes.

George Royeca, first nominee of Angkasangga Partylist and its advocacy efforts, remarked, “Our decision to support Yorme Isko Moreno stems from our belief in his vision and capability to transform Manila into a more vibrant, inclusive, and progressive city. We are proud to lead the motorcade today with our volunteer bikers, showcasing the power of collaborative effort and community spirit.”

This alliance between Angkasangga Partylist and Isko Moreno marks a turning point in the political landscape of Manila, promising a future where innovation, inclusivity, and development are at the forefront of governance. As the campaign progresses, both parties look forward to engaging with the citizens of Manila, listening to their concerns, and working together to realize a shared dream for a better city for all.

