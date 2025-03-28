For many Filipinos, investing can seem intimidating due to high entry barriers and the complexity of financial products. According to the 2021 Financial Inclusion Survey by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), only 1% of Filipino adults hold stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. Additionally, rising healthcare and life protection costs continue to place families at financial risk. Enter the new BPI Wealth Builder—a game-changing solution designed to make cultivating long-term wealth more rewarding. By seamlessly integrating robust investment growth with free lifestyle, health, medical, and life protection benefits, BPI Wealth Builder ensures not only financial security but also the overall well-being of its investors.

With an initial investment of just P1,000, clients can effortlessly open a BPI Wealth Builder account through e-Invest, a user-friendly online account opening and onboarding platform. Investors can then monitor their investment growth and free benefits anytime, anywhere through the BPI app. Regular wealth-building is also made hassle-free with automatic monthly top-ups starting at P100 to help achieve investment milestones faster. Designed for long-term financial growth, the fund also enables automated partial withdrawals starting at age 65, providing a reliable income stream for retirement while the remaining funds continue to grow.

What makes BPI Wealth Builder truly a game-changer is its exclusive cumulative benefits, unlocked as your investments grow and reach key milestones. Represented by Vestie, your investment best friend, these benefits come free and include lifestyle rewards, medical consultations for you and your family, accident coverage, annual physical exams, life protection, cancer coverage, and more. In a country facing escalating healthcare costs and limited access to insurance, BPI Wealth Builder provides a crucial safety net—empowering Filipinos to protect their health while steadily building their wealth for the future.

“BPI Wealth Builder is more than an investment fund—it’s a comprehensive solution for securing your future,” said Maria Theresa D. Marcial, President and CEO of BPI Wealth. “At BPI Wealth, we believe that true wealth is about more than just financial gains; it’s about ensuring the well-being and security of our clients and their families. By making investing accessible with low entry barriers and encouraging consistent investment habits, we aim to empower every Filipino to take control of their financial future.”

BPI Wealth Builder is the newest fund under management and principal distribution of BPI Wealth. It is a peso-denominated mutual fund that boasts a diversified portfolio of local and global assets. It aims for long-term growth through consistent top-ups and returns, making it an ideal choice for retirement savings.

Start investing today—make your money grow with BPI Wealth Builder. Learn more by visiting wealthbuilder.bpi.com.ph.

