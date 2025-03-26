The 17th Philippine Food Expo is set to take place from April 4-6, 2025, at the World Trade Center, Metro Manila, bringing together the best of the Philippine food industry under one roof! Organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization, Inc. (PHILFOODEX), this event is the ultimate B2B and B2C food trade show, where food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and passionate food enthusiasts converge to discover the latest food trends, cutting-edge innovations, and unparalleled business opportunities.

WHY ATTEND? A WIN-WIN FOR INDUSTRY PLAYERS AND FOOD LOVERS!

For businesses in the food industry, the 17th Philippine Food Expo 2025 is the ideal venue to expand networks, connect with trusted local food producers, manufacturers and distributors, and discover emerging food trends, packaging solutions and processing innovations. Whether you’re looking to find wholesale partners, export opportunities, or franchise prospects, this expo offers invaluable business collaborations. More than just a business opportunity, participation supports locally sourced products, reducing import reliance and strengthening the Philippine economy.

For food enthusiasts, the expo provides a chance to experience the best of Filipino cuisine, from homegrown flavors to artisanal products and fresh local ingredients. By supporting local businesses, attendees push forward the growth of Filipino food entrepreneurs and the sustainability of local livelihoods. Moreover, visitors get exclusive access to new product launches, cooking demos, and culinary showcases, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about food.

Through the 17th Philippine Food Expo 2025, become part of a movement that empowers homegrown businesses, food startups, and agricultural enterprises; creates jobs; uplifts communities and helps position the Philippines as a global leader in food innovation. Let’s celebrate the flavors of our nation while driving sustainable economic impact!

GEAR UP FOR THIS YEAR’S SPECIAL EVENTS:

LIVE STAGE DEMOS & TALKS — Watch expert chefs and industry leaders share their craft!

Mabuhay World: Ube for Every Craving by Abigail Marquez — Experience innovative ube-based dishes.

Trending Desserts with Chef Emily Peralta — Discover the latest in pastry trends.

Taste the 100% Fresh Meat by Our Farms — See how high-quality meats are processed and prepared.

The Secrets of Pavlova Cakes by Chef Emily Peralta — Master the delicate balance of crispy and airy meringue.

Fusion Dishes Made Easy with Premium Choice Meats by Chef Nathaniel Uy — A perfect blend of international and local flavors.

Filipino Heritage Cuisine by Razor Chef — A journey into authentic Filipino flavors.

European at Home by Chef Jose Sarasola — Transform your kitchen into a European-inspired dining experience.

Philippine Food Expo (PFE) Knowledge Challenge — Test your culinary expertise and industry knowledge.

Food Safety Trends and Emerging Contaminants by Eurofins — Learn about the latest standards in food safety and compliance.

EXPERT-LED SEMINARS — Gain insights from industry pioneers!

Healthy Beverage — The rising demand for health-conscious drinks and market insights

Creating TRUST in eCommerce, GS1 and MSMEs, Global Migration to 2D — The future of online food businesses and supply chain transparency

Ilokano Culture and Heritage — A deep dive into the cultural significance of Ilokano cuisine

Municipality of San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte: Culture-based Governance Program — Policy innovations in local food business development

Policy innovations French Patisserie Workshop by Chef Emily Peralta — A hands-on master class in classic French pastries

CULINARY CHALLENGE — CELEBRATING FILIPINO CREATIVITY!

Witness aspiring chefs, culinary students, and food industry professionals compete in thrilling challenges:

Food Styling & Photography — The art of making food look as good as it tastes.

Philippine Regional Table Setting — Showcasing cultural dining traditions.

Kitchen Masters — A battle of skills in fast-paced cooking.

PINASarap Breakfast — Reinventing Filipino breakfast classics.

Modern Filipino Dessert — Reimagining beloved local sweets.

Healthy Pasta — Creating nutritious and delicious pasta dishes.

Mystery Ingredient Challenge — A real-time culinary creativity test.

Knowledge Challenge — Culinary students battle it out in a culinary and food industry quiz!

BE PART OF THE MOVEMENT: PRE-REGISTER TODAY!

Join thousands of industry professionals, food lovers, and business owners at the country’s only All-Filipino Food Expo. Get discounts on admission by pre-registering online at https://tinyurl.com/pfe-tickets and take advantage of networking, learning, and tasting opportunities that will shape the future of the food industry.

📅 April 4-6, 2025

📍 World Trade Center, Metro Manila

📩 For inquiries, contact Exhibition Manager Cut Unlimited, Inc.: info@eventsbycut.com or call (02) 8363-4900 / 8362-2266.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@philfoodexpo) for the latest updates!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.