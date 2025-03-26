Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Philippines recently hosted its Global Research Briefing at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel. Themed ‘Reverberations,’ the briefing highlighted the far-reaching implications of the new US protectionist policies and impact to the global markets.

Distinguished panel of speakers include Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor for Monetary and Economics Sector Dr. Francisco G. Dakila, Jr., who delivered the keynote presentation. He was joined by SCB’s Chief Economist and Head of FX for ASEAN and South Asia Edward Lee, and Asia Economist and FX Analyst Jonathan Koh, who shared the bank’s views on the global, regional, and Philippine economic outlook for the year.

The bank’s economists expressed cautious optimism regarding the country’s economic outlook amid uncertainties brought about by US economic policies, citing that 75% of the Philippine economy is driven domestically.

Mike Samson, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered, said, “We are pleased to be hosting this Global Economic Briefing in the Philippines at this crucial time. The theme for this year’s economic briefing is ‘Reverberations,’ which reminds me of how a pebble, thrown in a lake, can cause great ripples. With the new US protectionist policies and geo-political developments throughout the world, these pebbles are more like boulders that signal a new chapter for global trade. I thank our Keynote Speaker Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor of the Monetary and Economics Sector Dr. Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. and our Global Research team for sharing their views on the far-reaching implications of the US policy shifts, China and ASEAN prospects and outlook for 2025.”

SCB organizes economic briefings biannually to provide its corporate and financial institution clients with expert analysis and foresight on economic trends, helping them make informed decisions in an increasingly complex global environment.

