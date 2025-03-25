Strategic collaboration to drive Web 3 adoption

It’s one of the year’s biggest mash-ups under one massive arena. Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) partners with Tier One Entertainment fusing fintech, gaming and entertainment into one huge tech and fandom event. Already gaining renown as one of the fast-growing events on the local and regional sphere, PBW2025 launches its third year driving global conversation around the evolution of blockchain technology. Tier One, a gaming and entertainment brand with over 1,000 media, esports and retail creators, collaborates with PBW for the first time.

Dubbed “DECODED: Unlocking Blockchain’s Potential,” PBW returns after a year of roadshows across the country and is set to stage on June 10-11, 2025 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. DECODED signifies the blockchain and fintech communities’ commitment to break down blockchain for the public. With esports and gaming enthusiasts accounting for a significant number of blockchain users, the PBW and Tier One partnership promises to be a driving force in the mass adoption of blockchain.

Says Janelle Barretto, Co-Founder of Philippine Blockchain Week, “The success of emerging technologies [such as blockchain] is mass adoption, and collaboration is paramount in achieving this goal. This partnership with Tier One emphasizes the significance of gaming, music, and the arts as accessible entry points to Web 3, effectively bridging the gap with Web 2. By uniting these creative industries with blockchain, the PBW and Tier One partnership aims to reach broader audiences, reinforcing the event’s commitment to fostering innovation through collaboration.

Tier One shares the sentiment on the importance of collaboration in achieving success. Having owned the arena for youth-oriented events anchored on fandom and following, Tier One utilizes influencer and celebrity partnerships alongside social media and digital platforms as the hub and hive of their activities. Joining forces with PBW further pushes the envelope in expanding their thriving community.

Tryke Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of Tier One Entertainment says, “The partnership with PBW marks an exciting new chapter for Tier One as we venture further into the Web 3 gaming space.” Known for their influence in the Web 2 sphere in gaming and Esports, Tier One considers a collaboration with PBW a way to explore the evolving landscape of gaming. “Gamers today are seeking more than just entertainment; they’re looking for ways to integrate earning opportunities within their gameplay. By aligning with PBW, we’re poised to innovate and meet these growing expectations, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the gaming evolution,” added Tryke.

To complete the tri-party agreement, the SMX Convention Center serves as the ideal venue partner for this gigantic endeavor expected to attract thousands of delegates and guests, from industry leaders, policy makers, developers, entrepreneurs, investors, gamers, artists, and enthusiasts from all over the world.

“SMX Convention Center is proud to partner with Philippine Blockchain Week and Tier One Entertainment for this landmark event. Partnerships that push the limits, test the imagination, make communities come together, and learn best innovation practices are exciting for us,” says Michael Albaña, VP and General Manager of SMX Convention Center. “Blockchain technologies, gaming, and esports will always have a home in SMX,” he adds.

For further details, please visit www.pbw.ph, email info@pbw.ph, and www.tier.one.

